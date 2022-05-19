Zelenskyy Launches UNITED24 Website, Campaign To Let Donors Send Funds For Ukraine

Amid the ravaging war with Russia which is showing no sign of ending, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced the UNITED24 campaign in his night speech on Wednesday. As per the website of the newly-launched initiative, UNITED24 was established as the primary platform for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine. The website further revealed that funds would be sent to the National Bank of Ukraine's official accounts and allocated by assigned ministries to fulfill the most immediate requirements.

“The state needs this platform right now, which allows raising funds to support Ukraine. Anyone in the world — in one click — can contribute to our victory,” Zelenskyy said as per statement.

It is pertinent to note that Andriy Shevchenko, a well-known Ukrainian soccer player and coach, is the brand's first ambassador. According to a CNN report, the first event in favour of UNITED24 will take place on June 8. In London, there will be a charitable evening auction.

Furthermore, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had given the responsibility to Mykhailo Fedorov, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and minister of digital transformation, with launching a new fundraising campaign and website to raise funds for the country's military, humanitarian help, and rehabilitation, ABC News reported.

As a consequence, the UNITED24 website and campaign were created, which allows contributors to donate money to the state's accounts by PayPal, cryptocurrency, credit card, as well as direct bank transfer.

Russia has made "catastrophic mistakes": Zelenskyy

On Wednesday, the embattled President stated that Russia has made "catastrophic mistakes" during its invasion of Ukraine. Due to the shortage of missiles, Zelenskyy claimed that the Russian Army has apparently begun to employ laser weapons systems. "This clearly indicates the complete failure of the invasion," he remarked.

The Russian Army on Wednesday launched missiles against Mykolaiv and Dnipro, according to Zelenskyy. He further went on to praise Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, for giving a $9.4 billion aid package. Zelenskyy said, "This step is a testament to the true leadership that the European Union is capable of."

Moreover, the Ukrainian President signed ordinances extending martial law and extending the period of universal mobilisation, which are now awaiting approval by Ukraine's Supreme Council.

In the latest development in the Russia-Ukraine war, a top Zelenskyy adviser said Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to meet and have negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart. In a statement made by Igor Zhovkva, the Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is willing to meet with the Kremlin leader to discuss existing difficulties. As per media reports, Zhovkva claimed that the President's office has addressed multiple suggestions for discussions with Putin, either directly or indirectly, but has yet to obtain a good answer from the Russian side.

(Image: AP)