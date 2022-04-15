Zelenskyy, Macron Discuss Investigation Into 'Russian Crimes' & Moscow-Kyiv Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Thursday discussed the investigation into the “Russian crimes” as the Moscow-Kyiv war entered day 51. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said that he exchanged views about Ukraine’s resistance to Russia with Macron while also appreciating France’s “strong support”. French and Ukrainian presidents also talked about the negotiations process between Kyiv and Moscow as Zelenksyy averred, “We strive for peace in Ukraine”.

Held negotiations with 🇫🇷 President @EmmanuelMacron. Discussed the investigation of Russian crimes, the resistance of 🇺🇦 people to the invader. We appreciate the strong support of 🇫🇷. The negotiation process was also discussed. We strive for peace in Ukraine, in Europe! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 14, 2022

It is to note here that Zelenksyy and Macron’s phone call came just a day after the French President refused to call Russia’s actions in Ukraine “genocide” and join US President Joe Biden. Macron argued against an “escalation of words.” Asked about the use of the term by Biden, Macron said “the word genocide must be spelled out by jurists, not by politicians.”

Speaking on French radio France Bleu, Macron said he spoke to Zelenskyy on Thursday and will speak again with him later that day. He said he will do “everything to end this war and stay by the Ukrainians’ side.” Macron previously denounced “war crimes” in Ukraine and France sent magistrates and police officers to help the International Criminal Court, which opened an investigation, according to the Associated Press report.

France provides over $108 million in military equipment to Ukraine

Meanwhile, France has provided more than $108 million in military equipment to Ukraine and is planning to contribute even more as the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the 50th day on Thursday. France’s Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly said Paris has also “worked towards the release of 1.5 million euros by the EU to help Ukraine defend itself.” Parly spoke with the Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and said on Twitter that she congratulated him “on the courage and determination of Ukrainians to defend their country”.

“The successes recorded in the north of the country show that this effort is paying off,” French Minister Parly said.

“Following the new Ukrainian requests, I announced to my counterpart that France will provide additional military capabilities, in addition to the 100 million euros in equipment donations already made,” she added.

Image: AP