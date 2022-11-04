Zelenskyy Meets With US Senators Koons & Portman In Kyiv; Appeals For More Assistance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Nov 3 met with US Senator, co-chair of the Ukrainian Support Group in the Senate Robert Portman, and US Senator, member of the Ukrainian Support Group Amy Klobuchar. According to a statement issued by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Zelenskyy labelled the US Senators' visit as an "important signal of support" for Ukraine and its territorial integrity.

"I would like to express gratitude for the bipartisan and bicameral support in the US Congress. I would like to personally thank President Biden and his administration for their constant work,' said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Had a meeting with true friends of 🇺🇦 – 🇺🇸 Senators @ChrisCoons and @senrobportman. Thanked for the leadership support. We discussed the situation at the front, the missile terror by the RF and the priority areas of aid for 🇺🇦 - defense and economic. We believe in joint victory! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 3, 2022

Zelenskyy appeals for more military aid to counter Russian aggression

Zelenskyy updated the US Senators about the conflict, including the situation on the frontline. He also noted the importance of security assistance provided by the US and allied nations, as well as appealed for more military aid to counter Russia's ongoing aggression. "The President also emphasised that Ukraine provides reliable control over weapons and military equipment received from foreign partners," the statement from Ukraine's presidential office read. Meanwhile, US Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) released a joint statement saying their arrival in Kyiv underscores “the broad support that continues to exist in Congress for the Ukrainian people.”

“We met with President Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine’s needs as it continues to defend itself against this brutal Russian invasion and to show American solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” the statement continued. Zelenskyy tweeted that Coons and Portman are “true friends of Ukraine” and thanked them for “leadership support.” “We discussed the situation at the front, the missile terror by the [Russian Federation], and the priority areas of aid for Ukraine, defense and economy. We believe in joint victory!”

US Senators under the Biden administration, have often criticised US' financial aid to Ukraine, prioritising the war over the American people. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said that a GOP-controlled House would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine, reacting to calls from Dem lawmakers to boost the assistance for Kyiv. A commotion was created last month after Democrats wrote a letter calling for President Biden to prioritise negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and broker a truce instead of sending arms.