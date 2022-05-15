Zelenskyy Pledges To Organise 'Eurovision' In Mariupol As Russia Retreats From Kharkiv

As the Moscow-Kyiv war continues, the defiant President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged on early Sunday that one day he would organise the song contest, Eurovision, in Mariupol, which is almost completely under Russian control. These remarks of Zelenskyy came after the Ukrainian band ‘Kalush Orchestra’ won the Eurovision Song Contest in the early hours of May 15, Sunday. Further, the victory came at a time when Russian soldiers are withdrawing from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, after weeks of bombardment, as the Kremlin's forces continue to fight for the nation's eastern industrial heartland.

According to an Associated Press report, the song "Stefania," which has become famous among Ukrainians throughout the conflict, won the popular competition, and the triumph became a morale booster for the war-torn nation. Following the victory, the Ukrainian president said on Facebook, “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe. Next year, Ukraine will host Eurovision!”

Further, President Zelenskyy congratulated Ukraine on its third Eurovision triumph since its debut in 2003. In the Facebook post, he stated that the nation will "make sure that one day we will host the participants and guests of Eurovision in a Ukrainian Mariupol". "I am sure our winning chord in the battle with the enemy is not far away," he claimed.

In addition to this, Russian soldiers are reportedly stepping back from the northeastern city to concentrate on securing supply routes, while mortars, artillery, and air attacks are being launched in the eastern district of Donetsk in an effort to "deplete Ukrainian forces" and demolish defences, according to Ukraine's military. Further, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed Ukraine has been entering a new, long-term, phase of the conflict, Associated Press reported.

Russia has been occupying the horseshoe-shaped stretch of land in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which comprise the eastern Donbas area, near the industrial zone's border. Further, with the exception of a few hundred Ukrainian troops stationed in the steel mill, the Azov Sea port of Mariupol is now largely under Russian control.

Apart from this, during a video speech, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that nations have begun to recognise blockade of the Black Sea by Vladimir Putin's administration has led to food price crisis and even starvation. He urged the world community to help avoid global starvation by providing weaponry. He emphasised that arming Ukraine will assist them in freeing their country sooner from Russia's aggression.

