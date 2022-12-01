Zelenskyy Rejects Elon Musk's Russia Peace Plan, Asks Him To Visit Ukraine To See Damage

Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Elon Musk's proposed peace plan. It is to mention that Musk had said that the war in Ukraine should end with a negotiated settlement. He had proposed that Ukraine should offer to remain neutral by declaring it will not join NATO and assure Russia that Crimea will be supplied with water. In return, Russia should withdraw from the territories it has conquered in this war.

Zelenskyy, whilst speaking at a conference organised by New York Times, said that Musk should visit Ukraine to see the reality. The president of the war-torn nation mentioned that without visiting Ukraine, Musk will not understand what Russia has done to the nation.

“If you want to understand what Russia has done here, come to Ukraine, and you will see this with your own eyes,” the Ukrainian president said. “After that, you will tell us how to end this war, who started and when we can end it," he added. In the course. of the Russia-Ukraine war, many prominent people have visited Kyiv.

Musk has helped Ukraine in the past

Zelenskyy went on to allude that someone has influence over Musk, but he soon hedged his statement by saying that Musk perhaps thinks on his own. "I think that either someone has influence over him, or he somehow draws conclusions on his own," he said. In the past, Zelenskyy has criticised Musk and conducted a poll on Twitter asking people which Elon Musk they preferred - the one that supports Ukraine or the one that "supports" Russia. The underlying implication being that if he is proposing a negotiated settlement of the war, he must be pro-Russia. Musk has denied being pro-Russia.

Musk's Starlink satellites gave a significant tactical advantage to Ukraine. The Starlink satellites allowed Ukraine to find out Russian troop movements, key logistical hubs, arms depots and target them. Ukraine's infrastructure has suffered significant damage and currently the nation is dealing with blackouts amidst the harsh winter.