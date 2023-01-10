Zelenskyy Says 'almost No Life Left' In Soledar As Russia Steps Up Assault On Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Ukrainian cities of Bakhmut and Soledar are holding on amidst the widespread destruction by the Russian forces. The two Ukrainian cities belonging to the Donetsk region have faced severe wrath from Moscow in the Russia-Ukraine war. The remarks by the Ukrainian President came amid a report from the UK Ministry of Defence which states that Russia and the Wagner mercenary group are “likely in control of most of” Soledar.

In his Monday night address, the Ukrainian president gave his overview of the current situation in two cities amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian warriors who were fighting the Russian forces on the front lines. “I thank all the warriors in Soledar who withstand new and even tougher attacks from the occupiers! It is extremely difficult - there are almost no whole walls left... Due to the resilience of our warriors there, in Soledar, we have gained additional time and additional power for Ukraine,” said the Ukrainian President. Lashing out at Russia, the Ukrainian President exclaimed, that, “there is almost no life left” in the region due to the constant bombardment. He also said "the whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers", adding that "This is what madness looks like."

UK intelligence report claims the presence of Wagner forces in Soledar

On Tuesday, the UK Defence Ministry indicated the presence of Russian forces and the Wagner mercenary group in their recent Intelligence update. The UK intelligence reports stated, “In the last four days, Russian and Wagner forces have made tactical advances into the small Donbas town of Soledar and are likely in control of most of the settlements”. The defense ministry called the capture of the Ukrainian city, Russia’s “main immediate operational objective”.

The Wagner group is a private military group, which is operating in favour of the Kremlin interests. During the Russia-Ukraine war which broke out in February 2022, the group was accused of launching a “proxy attack” in Ukrainian separatist regions, giving Russia the justification to attack. The UK intelligence update stated that Moscow is increasing its presence in Soledar in an effort to “envelop” the city of Bakhmut.

During his Monday address, the Ukrainian President not only expressed his concerns over the current state of both cities, but he also informed that Ukraine is currently working on its “political relations” with the European Union. Concluding his speech, Zelenskyy asserted that in the upcoming EU-Ukraine Summit, the parties will work on the “institutional rapprochement” of Ukraine.