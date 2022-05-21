Zelenskyy Says Evaluation Of His Presidency Can Wait Until War With Russia Is Over

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that evaluating the results of his presidency will have to wait until the war is over. In an interview with Ukrainian media on May 21, Zelenskyy stated this in response to a question about his greatest accomplishment and what he had achieved in his three years as president. The Ukrainian leader noted in the interview that the war still continues, with a particularly difficult situation still persisting in a number of regions.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian president said, "It's hard for me to say, really. It has always been very difficult for me to talk about myself: it is difficult either about my steps or about the steps of those around me. It seems to me that any result should be evaluated when you have reached the end, and this result is absolutely clear. If we talk about the war, about what happened and how it is happening now, we need to get to the end."

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia claimed to have captured Mariupol on May 20 in what would be its biggest victory in its war with Ukraine, following a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the strategic port city to a smoking ruin, with over 20,000 civilians feared dead. Russia also appeared to launch a major offensive to seize the last remaining Ukrainian-held territory in the Donbas province of Luhansk.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a formal agreement with Ukraine's allies to secure Russian compensation for the damage caused by its forces during the war. According to Zelenskyy, Russia is attempting to destroy as much of Ukraine's infrastructure as possible, and such a deal would demonstrate to nations planning aggressive acts that they would have to pay for their actions.

In a video address, the Ukrainian president, on May 21, said, "We invite partner countries to sign a multilateral agreement and create a mechanism ensuring that everybody who suffered from Russian actions can receive compensation for all losses incurred." According to Zelenskyy, such a deal would result in the confiscation of Russian funds and property in signatory countries.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP