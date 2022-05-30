Zelenskyy Says He Is Willing To Examine Erdogan's Notion Of 3-way Talks If Putin Agrees

As Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested a three-way joint phone discussion with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian side has responded to his suggestion. Sergei Nikiforov, the President of Ukraine's press secretary, stated that the Ukrainian side is willing to consider such a format of negotiations if Putin agrees, as per the reports of Strana.

However, Nikiforov also said that he is not sure how accurate this suggestion is as these agreements were reached between Turkey's President and Russia's President. He further stated that in terms of the position of the President of Ukraine's Office, they will consider such a request if the Russian President Putin agrees. Earlier, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that ending the conflict in Ukraine should be negotiated only with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia is ready to resume talks with Ukraine"

Putin had a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron the day before when the two leaders requested the Kremlin leader to have "direct serious negotiations" with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Putin responded by stating that Russia is ready to resume talks with Ukraine. He also added that the talks were halted by Kyiv. Since the Russian military offensive in Ukraine commenced in late February, negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in person and via video links, before coming to a halt.

Erdogan had previously stated that he had no plans to cut ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin or his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Turkish President also stated that he will continue to meet with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine and that Turkey has "links with both sides," according to Sputnik. During a visit with students at the presidential library in Ankara, Erdogan emphasized the need for continuing efforts of Russia-Ukraine negotiation talks, according to media reports.

Russia-Ukraine war

In the meanwhile, Russia continues its onslaught on the eastern part of Ukraine as the war enters day 96. The Russian forces are attempting to drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Lyman and launch an attack on Slavyansk in the Donetsk Oblast. The war-torn country is also receiving military assistance from the US, UK and EU to help defend itself.

Image: AP