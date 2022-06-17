Zelenskyy Says Russia 'doesn't Want Peace' As Intends To 'intimidate' Everyone In Europe

As Russia- Ukraine war continues to escalate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday claimed that negotiations to reach a concrete resolution over the conflict are stalled because of Moscow's "intention to intimidate everyone in Europe." Addressing the countrymen during his daily nightly address, the embattled President alleged that the Russian Federation "does not want to look for a way to peace." He also called on Kremlin head Vladimir Putin "to decide for himself that the war must end."

"All leaders understand why negotiations to end war are not underway... It is exclusively because of Russia's position...who is only trying to intermediate everyone in Europe and continue the destruction of our state. Do not want to look for a way to peace," Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy also went on to promise his countrymen that Kyiv will continue defence against Russian aggression until "we guarantee our state full security and territorial integrity." He provided a brief 24 hours update on the "aggressor's" position in Ukraine and noted fruitful counterattacks by Ukrainian defenders. "Today, the Ukrainian army is fighting in the conditions of significant quantitative advantage of the enemy - in technology, in artillery systems. Fighting in such conditions is a daily feat. We do everything to give our heroes modern and powerful weapons. And I am proud of all those who have been repelling the occupier and all the attacks for 113 days of the full-scale war already," Zelenskyy said.

The video address came after a long day of meetings with EU leaders- French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi- who came for a surprise visit to Kyiv in order to reaffirm their support amid ongoing Russian onslaught. Calling it a "historic day," Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the visitors and for "principled political support," defence aid, and assistance in increasing export capacity, including grain.

"I am grateful to Italy for its principled political support, macro-financial and defense assistance. Historically we now have the best relations - and I am sure we can do a lot more for our nations. I am grateful to Romania for the defense assistance and assistance in the transit of our goods, including grain. We agreed to increase export capacity through the territory of Romania. France will provide additional Caesar artillery systems. This is very important for our defense. Also today, President Macron openly said that the European support for Ukraine should really demonstrate that we defend the same values, and defend Europe together. Germany has confirmed the provision of air defense systems for our country and further support," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy proposes Europe must 'switch to life' without Russian gas

Noting the recent hike in fuel prices by Moscow, Zelenskyy during his night address proposed that Europe must wean off from Russian gas supplies. "I believe that it is not a coincidence that the situation with gas in Europe has worsened today - the price has jumped again. Russia has done this on purpose, restricting supplies to harm Europe, to strike at Europeans," Zelenskyy remarked, adding that Gazprom is simply pulling on the gas chain in which they have been trying to dismantle Europe for a long time. "And this is another argument in favor of the fact that Europe must now switch to live without Russian gas. There should be no such dependence," he said. The president of the war-torn country also reiterated that Russia had provoked the global food crisis by blockading Ukrainian seaports.