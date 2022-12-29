Zelenskyy Says Ukraine's Bakhmut Left With Few Civilians As City 'covered With Blood'

As Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on Ukraine's major cities on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "only a few civilians" were left in the city of Bakhmut, which was once a city of nearly 70,000 people. On Facebook, Zelenskyy stated that there is no place left in Bakhmut "that is not covered with blood." There is no hour when the terrible roar of artillery does not sound, "but Bakhmut stands" against Russian oppression, Zelenskyy added.

In his daily address video, Zelenskyy urged his citizens to support each other. "No matter what is happening and what is on your mind, support each other. Necessarily. Please take the time to say kind words to those close to you. "Even if these aren't people close to you, they're just other Ukrainians," he added.

This development comes at a time when Ukrainian authorities have confirmed that Kyiv is witnessing a major power outage, with at least 40% of the city without electricity following Russia's missile strikes. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said, "40% of the capital's consumers are without electricity after the missile attack. In connection with the necessary safety measures used by power workers during an air alert." He further added, "Power engineers are currently working on restoring the power supply."

Majority of Russian cruise missiles destroyed, says Ukraine

On the other hand, Ukraine's top military chief Valery Zaluzhny has claimed that Ukraine's air defences have destroyed the majority of Russian cruise missiles. He said a total of 69 missiles were launched by Ukraine's air forces, which shot down 54 missiles. "The enemy keeps resorting to its missile terror against the peaceful citizens of Ukraine," said Zaluzhny. "This morning, the aggressor launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles, against the S-300 ADMS at energy infrastructure facilities in our country," he added, as reported by Sky News.

Image: AP