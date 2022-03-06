The intense Russia-Ukraine war entered its 11th day on Sunday with Ukrainian emergency services stating that over 2,000 civilians have been killed in the nearly two weeks of Russian invasion. On Saturday, the advancing Russian forces captured the Ukrainian military base near Kherson, as per the Russian military. Meanwhile, unfathomable destruction, damage, and fear of lives have pushed nearly 1.5 million Ukrainians to flee out of the country, as per the UN human rights organisation.

On the other hand, Russian forces on Saturday took a "brief operational pause" before they prepared to move forward against Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolayiv, and possibly Odessa in the next 24-48 hours, Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported. As the Russian offensive aggravates, delegates from opposing fronts have concluded two rounds of peace talks without a fruitful resolution. Both sides are scheduled to meet on Monday (March 7) as western nations continue to call for the "end of the war."

Here are all the latest updates as the Russia-Ukraine war glides into its contentious 11th day:

1. On Sunday, heavy bombardment was reported from the north-western outskirts of Ukraine, Irpin. Meanwhile, shelling continues in southern parts of the embattled nation, forcing authorities to abort mass evacuation from Mariupol. Russian troops are dropping bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv for fortifications and military-industrial facilities, said Vyacheslav Chaus, chairman of the Chernihiv regional military administration.

❗️#Russian troops are dropping bombs on residential areas of #Chernihiv for fortifications and military-industrial facilities.



This was said by Vyacheslav Chaus, chairman of the Chernihiv regional military administration. pic.twitter.com/24K8ddM19D — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2022

2. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba continued calls for a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine in a bid to deter unabated air attacks by Russian crafts. Zelenskyy in a virtual meeting with over 300 US lawmakers reiterated calls for immediate assistance and the establishment of a 'no-fly zone'. His calls were seconded by Kuleba during an in-person meeting with US State Secretary Antony Blinken earlier today at the Ukraine-Poland border.

3. The US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) have rejected calls for the implementation of a 'no-fly zone', saying that it will indicate direct conflict between Washington and Moscow. Separately, UK PM Boris Johnson on Saturday called on international leased for a renewed effort to ensure Russia's invasion was "not successful," adding that Putin "must fail in this act of aggression."

4. US State Secretary Antony Blinken posted a video in support of the Ukrainian people.

In all corners of the globe, including in Russia itself, people are calling for the end of Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine. The blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag is being flown around the world as people and governments assert they are #UnitedWithUkraine. pic.twitter.com/QT8Wm04zja — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 6, 2022

5. At least 3,000 Americans have agreed to volunteer in the fight against Russia, the Ukrainian embassy in Washington DC told Voice of America (VOA News).

6. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the war with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. PM Bennett has earlier offered to mediate between leaders of Moscow and Kyiv. He also called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his phonic conversation with Putin.

Prime Minister of Israel @naftalibennett called me after his meeting with Vladimir Putin. We continue dialogue. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022

7. Bombing intensified in the eastern cities of Kharkiv, Sumy. Also, in the birth-west of Kyiv, around strategic Hostomel airfield.

8. Visa and MasterCard suspended operations in Russia. Adobe has also stopped selling services in Russia, the company informed through its blog post. In retaliation to such bans, Moscow imposed restrictions on the export of artificial sapphires used in the manufacturing of the iPhone.

9. International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the countries with close economic ties to Russia are at risk for shortages and supply bottlenecks. IMF predicted "price shocks" for poor households and further economic damage if the conflict escalated.

10. Meanwhile, China has urged the US to refrain from adding "fuel to the fire." Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi insisted upon Ukraine and Russia to directly negotiate dialogues and peace talks. Yi was in conversation with US State Secretary Antony Blinken. Yi also called on the US, NATO, and EU to hold "fair talks" with Russia over Moscow's security concerns.

11. Ukraine has claimed that Russia has lost 10,000 of its army personnel in the 11-day-long running war. In addition, Ukraine forces have also destroyed 269 tanks, 945 armored combat vehicles and 45 multi-rocket launch systems, including 79 fighter jets and helicopters of the Russian army, Ukraine Defence Ministry claimed.

12. In a phone call with US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further sanctions against Russia over their continued offensive and financial assistance and security extended to the war-hit Kyiv.

(Image: AP)