Zelenskyy Signs Decree To Approve NSDC Sanctions Against 120 Individuals, 287 Entities

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to impose sanctions against 128 individuals and 287 entities. On Friday, March 10, the Ukrainian President approved a proposal by the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) to sanction the listed entities and individuals, The Kyiv Independent reported. Some of these entities are related to the gambling industry. The news came in the midst of the Ukrainian regime’s effort to impose a crackdown on corruption. As per the list released by the Ukrainian administration, the sanctioned entities mainly included Russian nationals. However, citizens from the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Turkey and Cyprus are also under the Ukrainian radar. The sanctions list includes such legal entities such as Sportloto, Sportbet, Bet.Ru. Betcity, Matchbet, etc.

The legal entities included a number of sporting and betting companies. Through these sanctions, the Zelenskyy administration imposed personal, economic and other restrictive measures against the entities. According to the statement released by the office of the Ukrainian President, the decree was announced under Article 107 of the constitution of Ukraine. The article put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense of Ukraine on “the application and introduction of changes to personal special economic and other restrictive measures.” The Ukrainian government introduced the decree and imposed it with immediate effect and will be in effect for 50 years. As per the statement, the decree shall be entrusted to the Secretariat of the Council of National Security and Defense of Ukraine.

‘Ukrainians are strong when they take care of each other’: Zelenskyy

The announcement came after the Ukrainian President’s evening address in which he gave an update on the current situation of the ongoing war. In the address, the Ukrainian President expressed the need to solidify its front in Bakhmut and Kherson which is currently struggling with the wrath of the Russian forces. “The commander-in-chief and commanders of the task forces reported on the situation on the front line, generally in the defence of the state. East and south, border. Bakhmut and our opportunities to strengthen there. Our responses to terrorist attacks. Protection of Kherson and communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Chernihiv region, Sumy region. Our ammunition and supply needs,” the Ukrainian President said on Friday. Zelenskyy also talked about his talks with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. “We talked about cooperation in the European Union structures, and supporting our initiatives to punish Russian murderers,” the Ukrainian President added.