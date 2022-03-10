Zelenskyy Signs Law On Civilian Use Of Weapons To Protect Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

In the wake of the ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Moscow, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on Wednesday, allowing civilians to use weapons against Russian troops during wartime. According to a statement by Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, the new law regulates the distribution and return of weapons and ammunition to civilians during the war in Ukraine. Now, civilians in the former Soviet nation have the opportunity to participate in repelling and deterring armed aggression by the Russian Federation and/or other states using their own weapons.

The law on Ensuring the Participation of Civilians in the Defense of Ukraine regulates "the procedure for issuing and returning firearms and ammunition to civilians to protect the country during wartime and stipulates that civilians are not responsible for the use of firearms against persons who carry out armed aggression against Ukraine," the country’s parliament said in a statement.

As per the law, which also covers foreign nationals and non-citizens, civilians in Ukraine will not be held responsible for the use of weapons against those who commit offensive actions against Ukraine. According to Anadolu Agency, Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs, Denis Monastirskiy, announced that more than 25,000 weapons and 10 million ammunition were distributed to volunteers in Kyiv after Russia started a war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy urges Europe to ramp up sanctions against Russia

Meanwhile, following the bombing of Mariupol maternity hospital, Zelenskyy said that Russia’s bombing is “proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place”. In a video message, the Ukrainian President on Thursday said that the Mariupol hospital bombing is the “final proof” that “genocide” was occurring in Ukraine. He added that hospitals, schools, churches, and even ordinary buildings are “ruined” as Russian forces continue their offensive for over two weeks.

In the same video address, the Ukrainian President called on Europeans to condemn what he called “Russian war crime”. He said, “Europeans! Ukrainians! Citizens of Mariupol! Today we have to be united in condemning this Russian war crime which reflects all the evil that Russian occupants brought to our land.” Leading a war-ravaged nation, Zelenskyy addressed the Europeans and urged them to ramp up sanctions on Russia.

