Zelenskyy Supports Georgian Protesters, Calls For 'democratic Success'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has backed Georgian protesters in the fight for ‘democratic success’ amid further clashes, reported The Guardian. Zelenskyy has supported the protest in Georgia which has urged for the rejection of legislation that would imperil efforts by the former Soviet republic to join the European Union. Further, the president of Ukraine has called for “democratic success” in Georgia. It is noted that the protests in Georgia broke out against the law that could undercut Tbilisi’s efforts to join the EU.

“There is no Ukrainian who would not wish success to our friendly Georgia. Democratic success. European success,” said the Ukrainian president Zelenskyy in his nightly address on Wednesday. Further, he added, “We want to be in the European Union and we will be there. We want Georgia to be in the European Union, and I am sure it will be there. We want Moldova to be in the European Union, and I am sure it will be there. All free nations of Europe deserve this.”

Reasons behind Georgia protests

Frightening and horrifying visuals from Georgia can be witnessed where hundreds of police officials with riot shields clashed with protesters during a second night of unrest in Georgia’s capital. The Georgian authorities have also used water cannons and teargas to control the crowd. More than 60 protesters have been detained outside parliament in Tbilisi. Even after holding the majority in Parliament, the Georgian authorities have been dealing with stiff opposition from the country's non-governmental organisation sector and several prominent news media outlets. This new proposed law on "foreign influence" has been understood as an attempt to imitate Russian legislation and suppress Georgia's active civil society. If this new law is imposed, then any NGO or media organisation that receives over 20% of its funding from a foreign entity would be required to register as an "agent of foreign influence". The organisations which would fail to abide might be subjected to significant fines.

Meanwhile, in the Georgia protests, the country's authorities have accused the protesters of 'hooliganism' and 'disobedience'. According to the country's Interior Ministry released a statement, demonstrators have been accused of using violence against police officers. However, the opposition party politicians and several members of different NGOs have declared to stage another protest in the city center which would have a larger number of participants.