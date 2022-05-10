Zelenskyy Thanks Biden For Reviving Lend-Lease Act; 'historic Step To Win Ukraine War'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday expressed gratitude to his American counterpart, Joe Biden, for signing into law the updated version of the World War II-era Lend-Lease Act that will expedite arms supply to Kyiv in the wake of the three-month-long running war. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said that the law "is a historic step" that he is "convinced" will ensure the victory of Ukraine against the Russian forces. The law was revitalised on the same day Russia marked the 77th anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany.

Grateful to @POTUS and 🇺🇸 people for supporting 🇺🇦 in the fight for our freedom and future. Today's signing of the law on Lend-Lease is a historic step. I am convinced that we will win together again. And we will defend democracy in Ukraine. And in Europe. Like 77 years ago. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 9, 2022

For a recap, the US Senate approved the legislation on April 7, with just 10 Republicans opposing it. With Biden signing the law, the act comes into effect 81 years after it was equipped to crush the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. The current act is a modified version of the one that ensured arms supply to Britain and eventually other Allied partners during World War II. "The cost of fighting is not cheap but caving to aggression is more costly," Biden said while signing the law at his Oval Office.

"This day’s supposed to be about celebrating peace and unity in Europe and the defeat of Nazis in World War II. And instead, Putin is perverting history, changing history, or attempting to change it, I should say, to justify his unprovoked and unjustified war," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday after the legislation was signed into law.

Following its revival, the Ukraine Democracy Defence Lend-Lease Act will now eliminate the requirement of tedious official procedures to supply weapons to Kyiv. The Act "marks a new stage in repelling" Russian onslaught, former Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko had said earlier. The Ukraine intelligence has also dubbed the Act as "a de facto grifting gear."

What is Lend-Lease Act?

The Lend-Lease Act, passed in 1941, allowed the US government to "lend and lease" war supplies to any nations actively participating in a military conflict. Signed by former US President Franklin Roosevelt, the act is formally titled "an act to promote defence (sic) of the US."

The system enabled Washington to aid its World War II allies with weapons supplies, including ammunition, tanks, aircraft, trucks, and food and raw materials. The act was a remedy to the "cash-and-carry" system that was previously followed until 1940. Roosevelt proposed the concept of lend-lease after, in 1940, then British PM Winston Churchill warned that his country could no longer pay in cash for war materials to fight the Adolf Hitler-led Nazi Party.

The provisions of the act stipulated the international receiver of war materials could repay the donating nation, i.e. US "at an afterward day." The method was noted to be a "game-changer" as it allowed Washington to bolster the supplies of war materials without political or diplomatic procedural hurdles.

Ukraine rushing to attain EU member status

In a significant development on the sidelines of the revival of the Land-Lease Act, Ukraine on Monday submitted the second part of the formal questionnaire required for European Union membership, Zelenskyy said during his late-night briefing. He also engaged in discussion with EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen to expedite the process of inclusion, Zelenskyy said. "It usually takes months...but we did everything in a few weeks," the embattled President said.

(Image: AP)