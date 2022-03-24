As Ukraine continues its resistance against the Russian forces after one month of invasion, the Swedish Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that Sweden will be sending 5,000 anti-tank weaponry to Ukraine, as per the reports of TT news. Sweden has already dispatched 5,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine before, with other military equipment. Kyiv, which has received massive shipments of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons from the West, is now requesting offensive weapons as a deterrent against the Russian army.

This comes as Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said during a press conference last week that more deliveries may be possible and that ongoing humanitarian and military support for Ukraine is critical, according to local media. She said at a press conference in the Swedish Riksdag that she is not ruling out more arms support from Sweden and they are also clear that they want to do this bilaterally from the Swedish side.

Swedish Parliament will hear Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Thursday

Meanwhile, it was announced that the Swedish Parliament will hear Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, according to the Riksdag. The Swedish Parliament informed that the speech will be delivered at 10:55 am local time (09:55 GMT). Speaker Andreas Norlen stated that he is honoured that the president of Ukraine wishes to speak to parliament in the midst of a blazing battle.

Zelensky talked to MEPs in the European Parliament on March 1, less than a week after Russian forces invaded on February 24. Since then, he has spoken before members of Congress in the United States, as well as British, Canadian, and German legislators. He will also speak at a special NATO summit on Thursday.

Over 25 countries have participated in shipping weaponry to Ukraine

To support Ukraine's effort in fighting Russian forces, over 25 countries have participated in shipping weaponry to the war-torn country. The United States has sent billions of dollars worth of missiles, ammunition, and other supplies to the front lines, according to Politico. The EU approved a €500 million package to assist Ukraine. NATO countries are also deploying tens of thousands of troops in Eastern Europe at the same time.

Image: AP