Zelenskyy Urges People Having 'Russian Citizenship' To Raise Voice Against The Brutal War

As the ruthless war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated, the embattled President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on those having Russian citizenship to raise their voice against the ongoing war. During his daily night address, Zelenskyy on Sunday said, “If you have Russian citizenship and you are silent, it means that you are not fighting, it means that you are supporting it.” He added, “No matter where you are - both on the territory of Russia and abroad - your voice should sound in support of Ukraine, and therefore against this war.”

In his speech, Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine has always desired peace and has frequently made the Russian leadership an offer to resolve the conflict and liberate Ukrainian territory from the occupation in various discussion forms. However, as of now, the President said Russia continues to support terrorism, holds on to its propaganda illusions, and continues to remain hopeful that it may allegedly do something through various sorts of blackmail.

Zelenskyy urged that Ukrainians to respond to every act of violence

As Russia-Ukraine war entered day 172 on Monday, Zelenskyy urged that they must protect themselves and must respond to every act of violence and instance of bombardment. “We must fight at all levels and on all fronts, strengthen our state as much as possible, preserve our unity and attract even more countries to our anti-war coalition,” he noted.

Zelenskyy further asserted the fact that everyone in Ukraine and in the 'free world' must do all within their power to ensure that those who support the conflict and Russia, have to pay a higher price. He said that they are preparing for busy weeks in the next half of August, which will be filled with discussions, meetings, the Crimea Platform, new appeals to foreign communities, and international legal activity. He would be strengthening their connections with Latin American nations and African nations this week, as per his speech.

New sanctions are being developed against Russia, Zelenskyy mentioned, and they are also attempting to encourage the people of the 'terrorist state' to take responsibility for the situation.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, at least 42 nations—including the European Union—asked Russia to withdraw its soldiers from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, stressing once more that the conflict in the area might jeopardise safety and interfere with the plant's ability to operate safely. Several countries, including Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Turkey, made an appeal for the Russian invading troops to leave the area right away in a statement that was posted on the website of the EU delegation to international organisations in Vienna.

