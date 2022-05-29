Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited the Ukrainian troops on the front lines during his first visit outside of Kyiv since Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy visited the second largest city in northeast--Kharkiv, his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on the Telegram app.

Ukrainian president was briefed about the operational situation as Russia’s troops made rapid advancement in Eastern Donbass region where fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukraine’s servicemen has been going on for nearly eight years.

Ukraine’s President during his visit presented state awards and gifts to Ukrainian soldiers, his office said.

“I want to thank each of you for your service. You are risking your life for all of us and our state. Thank you for defending Ukraine’s independence. Take care!” Said president Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy visited Kharkiv, which is still being shelled by the occupiers.



"2229 destroyed houses in Kharkiv and the region. We will restore, rebuild, fill with life. In Kharkiv and in all other cities and villages where evil has come," the president wrote.



31% of Kharkiv region occupied by Russian forces

Regional military administrator, Oleh Synyehubov, informed Zelenskyy that 31 percent of the Kharkiv region has been occupied by Russian forces. In the northern and eastern districts of Kharkiv city, several homes of the civilians were destroyed in shelling.

"We are not yet able to fully inspect some of the liberated settlements, conduct full-fledged demining and begin rebuilding critical infrastructure, as shelling continues. Where we can do it remotely, we do it," Synegubov said on Telegram.

Ukrainian president took stock of the ruined infrastructure in the Saltivka district of the city. He noted that their replacements had to be built with advanced repairs that act like a bomb shelters as Russia continued its brutal attacks that razed the residential complexes.

Zelenskyy also chaired a high level meeting comprising of regional officials, military leaders and the Kharkiv mayor to discuss the response to the damages and plans for reconstructing the city. "We have to find funds, credit lines. The state must ensure this in terms of guarantees, and the leaders of cities and regions must find great projects and money," Zelensky said.

As Russia's military retreated towards north, as many as 2,500 to 5,000 residents returned to Ukraine’s second-largest city to find their homes reduced to rubbles. Russian forces still continue to launch the Grad rockets that has caused more damages to the already destroyed city and crumbled apartment towers.