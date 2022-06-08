Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the upcoming winter will be the "most difficult winter" for Ukraine since its independence. In his late-night address, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will not be exporting gas and coal to other countries. Zelenskyy said that the gas and coal will be used for people in Ukraine.

"In the current situation due to Russia's aggression, this will indeed be the most difficult winter of all the years of independence. But! Everything is alright. We must go through it so that our people feel the normal work of the state," Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy assured that they were making every effort to increase electricity export capabilities in Ukraine. He further stated that electricity exports will help to increase foreign exchange income and stabilise the energy situation in neighbouring countries after Ukraine had accession to the unified energy network of Europe.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that they will begin a repair program for thermal power plants, combined heat and power plants, as well as boiler houses, particularly those which have been affected by Russian strikes. He said that the repair program will remain one of the top priorities for the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy in the coming months.

"At this time, we will not be selling our gas and coal abroad. All domestic production will be directed to the internal needs of our citizens," Zelenskyy said in his late-night address.

In his late-night address, Zelenskyy announced that the decision to not export coal and gas to other countries was made during his meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, other ministers and the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities.

During the meeting, the leaders also discussed on an adequate amount of gas for the winter season, coal accumulation and electronic production.

Zelenskyy said that he also held a meeting with the European Union and EU member states on their membership application and candidate status. Speaking about the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian forces continue to defend their nation in Donbass.

He highlighted that the Russian forces had not thought that the resistance of Ukrainian troops would be "so strong". He added that the majority of Russian soldiers in Ukraine know that they have "no prospects" in Ukraine. Furthermore, Zelenskyy claimed that more than 31,000 Russian servicemen have already died in Ukraine since the war began on February 24.

