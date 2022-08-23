An adviser to the Ukrainian President stated that many people are seeking to flee Kyiv as fears loom large of a possible fresh attack by the Russian Armed Forces on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day on Wednesday, August 24. Alex Rodnyansky noted that there is undoubtedly some concern that an attack could target some key centres in the Ukrainian capital as the country marks the 31st Independence Day. "People are reacting to the news. They are trying to ensure they have contingency plans. They don’t want to spend too much time near the centre near the buildings of our government," Rodnyansky, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser, told BBC Radio 4, as per The Guardian.

According to Rodnyansky, there is a chance that Russia will try to attack to make up for its failures over the last six months, including its inability to conquer Ukraine or have any victory on the battlefield. Rodnyansky made his remarks after the US issued a warning that Russia may intensify its efforts to launch strikes against the government and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine in the coming days.

Ukraine warns citizens to be extra cautious on Independence Day

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence ministry has also urged citizens to exercise extra caution on Independence Day due to the possibility of Russian missile launches and provocations. Earlier on Monday, August 22, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated that all the allies and partners of the country have been notified about the possible attack by the Russian forces. "I spoke with French President (Emmanuel) Macron about all the threats. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also aware of the situation. I am sure UN Secretary-General António Guterres will also take note of the threats posed by Russia," Zelenskyy remarked.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the delegations of Russia and Ukraine have held several rounds of peace negotiations since the onset of the war on February 24, but they all have failed to achieve the desired results. Earlier in July, David Arakhamiya, People's Deputy of Ukraine, stated that his country might resume peace talks with Russia in August. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has made it clear that the country will not accept any "ceasefire settlement" that involves ceding territory to Moscow.

Image: AP