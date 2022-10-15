Zelenskyy's Adviser Slams Putin's 'no Regret' Remark Over War: 'Responsibility Abdication'

Zelenskyy's advisor has slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin's "no regrets" remark over the ongoing war in Ukraine. On Friday, Putin, while addressing reporters after attending a summit in Astana, was asked by reporters if he has any regrets over the Russia-Ukraine war, he replied that the war was inevitable, adding that he had no regrets, whilst mentioning that he realised what was happening in Ukraine was unpleasant. The Russian President insisted that his actions were "right and timely", as per reports from Sky news.

In response to this, Mykhailo Podolya, Zelenskyy's advisor, tweeted that, "Putin's statement about having no regrets and that war should have happened anyway – responsibility abdication. Ukraine did not attack anyone. So do NATO (neither did NATO). Russia invaded another country, terrorizing cities and executing people. If RF (Russian Federation) did not want this war, it would not have happened."

No need for larger strikes on Ukraine as of now, said Putin

At the summit, Vladimir Putin had also mentioned that the partial mobilisation will not be turned into a complete mobilisation, adding that the partial mobilisation will be completed within two weeks. On the topic of missile strikes on Ukraine, the Russian President said that there was no need for "larger missile strikes on Ukraine as of now," as per reports by Russian State media. Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Russian forces have arrived in Belarus as a part of a regional grouping, according to Belarus' defence ministry. Belarus is a close ally of Russia and is situated on Ukraine's northern side.

US offers more military aid to Ukraine

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has announced this week that his nation's troops will be deployed to the border with Ukraine, along with Russian troops. Alexander Lukashenko believes that his nation faces threats from Ukraine and the West. There is reportedly fear amongst western nations that Belarus could order its troops to cross the border and attack Ukraine from the northern side. On the other hand, United States has provided $725 million more to Ukraine, in military aid, to aid Ukraine's war effort. "Sincerely grateful to @POTUS, the people for providing another $725 mln security aid package. We will receive, in particular, much-needed rounds for HIMARS and artillery. A wonderful gift for Defenders' Day! The Russian aggressor will be defeated, Ukraine will be free!" tweeted the Ukrainian President, to express his gratitude.