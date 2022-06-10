Zelenskyy's Advisor Accuses West Of Lacking Intel Over Russia Using MLR System Amid War

As the Russian offensive against Ukraine continues unabated even after 100 days, a top Ukrainian official noted that the country requires Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) to deter the military aggression of the Russian forces. While speaking to BBC Radio, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor and negotiator, Mykhailo Podoliak alleged that the Western governments lack intelligence over the use of MLRS by the Russian military. He accused that the West has provided advanced weapons in insufficient numbers and affirmed that the war-torn country desperately needs at least 150-300 similar weapons to counter the Russian forces.

According to Zelenskyy's advisor, the Western officials need a clearer sense of the number of weapons used by Putin's forces, including MLR systems. During the conversation, Podoliak stated that he believes if "Ukraine gets the desired number of MLRS, its Army will be able to effectively regain its territories". Furthermore, pointing fingers at the Biden administration that recently denied providing advanced weapons that could reach the Russian territory, he added that Ukraine is well aware of the fears of Western partners in providing long-range weapons to Kyiv. He, however, assured the West that this won’t happen as the Ukrainian army is strictly directed to protect its country and drive the aggressive Russian forces.

Mykhailo Podoliak reveals minimum and maximum goals to resume peace talks

Podoliak then accused Russia of being "an expansionist state" whose main vision is to attack other nations. He underscored that Ukraine has already set its "minimum" and "maximum" goals to end the ongoing "special military operation". According to the Ukrainian Presidential advisor, Russia has to return all the territories that have been captured by its forces since the onset of the brutal war. He stressed this is the "minimum requirement" to resume the peace talks. At the same time, the "maximum goal" is to end the hot phase of the war and fully restore territorial integrity, Zelenskyy's advisor stressed.

Earlier, during an address to the nation on May 21, Zelenskyy also echoed the same requirements to resume peace talks. The Ukrainian President affirmed that he would consider the victory only when Putin would return all the regions seized by Russian forces to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he believes Russia would further escalate the war but noted that it has to return to the negotiating table. According to him, it is necessary to negotiate with Putin as thousands of civilians have been killed since the brutal war started in February this year.

Image: AP