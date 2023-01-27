Zaporizhzhia Official Lashes Out At IAEA Over Its Claims About Explosion In Nuclear Plant

The Zaporizhzhia authorities call the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) report about the explosion around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) a "provocation".

During a conversation with Sputnik, an official from Zaporizhzhia regional administration called the report false and described it as a provocation. The aggressive remarks from the Zaporizhzhia official came after the International body issued a statement on Thursday, in which Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi asserted that “powerful explosions” have been occurring outside the facility of Ukraine’s ZNPP.

Responding to the assertions made by Grossi, the member of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, Vladimir Rogov lashed out at the International body.

"This information does not correspond to reality. There were no explosions, especially powerful ones, near the nuclear power plant. Obviously, this is some kind of the IAEA's cunning game or ploy, aimed at provocation or some steps to discredit the situation in the region," Rogov asserted.

Rogov accused the IAEA of carrying out “political will of the Kyiv regime and their master”. "One gets the impression that the IAEA is carrying out the political will of the Kyiv regime and their masters, who are concerned about the successful offensive actions of the Russian army on the Zaporizhzhia sections of the front line, so they are trying to slow it down in every way, including by spreading disinformation,” the official asserted.

Another Russian official called out the body for discrediting Russia

Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of the Russian state-run nuclear energy agency Rosato, made similar assertions over the issue. “Here they (experts) say that they heard powerful explosions. At the same time, they never say where these explosions come from. At this point, they have atrophy of both hearing and vision. And everything that is not clear ... is interpreted against the Russian Federation," the Russian adviser told Sputnik.

Karchaa accused the international agency of deliberately not revealing where the shelling to the plant “comes from”. “This is yet another attempt to deliver a rehearsal strike against Russia as a state that is supposedly unable to ensure the nuclear safety of the plant while at the same time drawing attention to themselves and demonstrating that they are doing something very serious and important," he added.

What the statement is all about?

On Thursday, the Director General said in a statement that the experts who are present at the Ukrainian power plant are informing that the vicinity of the area is witnessing frequent explosions. Through the statement, the agency raised its eyebrows at the ability of Russian forces to guarantee safety and protect the NPP from Ukraine’s shelling.

The agency also claimed that explosions are being reported almost daily in recent days and weeks to its headquarters in Vienna. In the statement, Grossi also asserted that Ukraine has also informed the international body that the country’s NPPs have reduced their power output as a result of shelling.

“The IAEA now has permanent teams deployed at all of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, and at Chornobyl. They are providing technical assistance and advice, assess the plants’ needs, and reporting about their findings to us in Vienna. Their presence marks a major milestone in our efforts to help Ukraine ensure nuclear safety and security during this tragic war,” Grossi said in the statement.