Russia-Ukraine Energy Truce? Trump Makes Big Claim, Zelenskyy Sets Terms

Washington: US President Donald Trump has stated that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to cease targeting each other's energy infrastructure, claiming that the move will help relieve strain on world diesel supplies. However, neither Kiev nor Moscow have stated that such an agreement has been struck.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday that Ukraine had promised to stop targeting Russian energy facilities, and that Russia had made a similar commitment to Ukraine.

“Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise!" Trump said.

The assertion comes a day after Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for strikes against Russian oil refineries and fuel infrastructure. Trump said that the strikes were reducing global gasoline supplies and contributing to rising diesel costs.

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Zelenskyy Says Kyiv Is Ready, But Wants A ‘Genuine’ Deal

Zelenskyy later stated that Ukraine was willing to support an agreement to prevent assaults on essential infrastructure, including energy plants. However, he made it plain that any such understanding must be reliable and survive beyond a brief pause.

“If our partners are ready to ensure that Russia genuinely refrains from striking our electricity system, other energy facilities, critical infrastructure, and food supply routes, then, of course, we are ready to ensure a corresponding halt to our strikes," Zelenskyy said.

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The Ukrainian president stated that food supplies, energy infrastructure, and other fundamental necessities must be secured. He further said that Russian strikes continue against Ukrainian energy facilities, ports, logistics infrastructure, and food and medicine stores.

Zelenskyy described a halt in attacks on critical infrastructure as a possible first step towards ending the wider war.

“The war must be brought to an end. And a de-escalatory step regarding critical infrastructure could be the first step toward peace," he said.

Trump Blames Russia-Ukraine War For Diesel Price Surge

Trump has also sought to link the global rise in diesel prices to the Russia-Ukraine war rather than the conflict involving Iran.

“The World’s Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran," Trump said in his Truth Social post. US diesel prices have risen above $6 per gallon, setting a new record amid broader disruptions to global fuel supplies. According to the International Energy Agency, delays to Russian refining and fewer Gulf exports have increased pressure on the diesel market.

Trump's recent comments come as oil prices continue to rise, raising concerns about inflation in the United States ahead of the midterm elections. His words come as criticism of the seven-month-old war with Iran grows.

No Immediate Confirmation From Russia Or Ukraine

There was no immediate confirmation from either Russia or Ukraine of the understanding announced by Trump. The US president had previously told reporters in Ireland’s Doonbeg that Zelenskyy should stop targeting Russian diesel refineries, while saying Ukraine could strike other targets.

"There are plenty of other targets. Don't hit diesel fuel because that's hurting. That's hurting the world. We don't want him to hit diesel fuel... He's hitting diesel refineries," Trump had said.

Ukraine has carried out attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, while Moscow has retaliated with strikes of its own.

The Kremlin has applauded Trump's earlier request for Ukraine to stop attacking Russian diesel plants, while Russian officials have continued to discuss the potential of future war discussions.

Trump has also repeatedly defended his military assault against Iran. In a separate Truth Social post on Monday, he warned that Iran's situation would deteriorate quickly if it did not reach a "quickly and badly" agreement, and that he would decide whether the US would participate further.

"I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage - The concept of which we are open to," Trump said. He also said countries that had not assisted the US in the Iran war “should and will reimburse” America, while maintaining that oil continues to flow through the Strait of Hormuz.