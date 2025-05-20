Russia-Ukraine War: Following Two-hour Phone Call With Trump, Putin Agrees For Ceasefire, Trump Calls Him 'Nice Gentleman'

Following a two-hour conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the resumption of ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine in an effort to end the war. He also called the Russian President a "nice gentleman" after Putin agreed for the ceasefire talks with Ukraine.

What U.S. President Donald Trump Said

Posting on his Truth Social platform after the conversation, Trump wrote, “Just completed my two-hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War.”

He added, “The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent.”

Later that day, during a dinner with the Kennedy Center Board, Trump referred to the Russian president as a “nice gentleman.”

“...My little conversation with a nice gentleman named Vladimir Putin. We had a good talk, and I think that progress is being made. 5,000 young soldiers are being killed every single week on average. And it's a number probably worse than that, in addition to other people who are being killed in towns. And we're trying to stop it,” he said.

Acknowledging the massive scale of destruction caused by the war, Trump continued, “It’s an absolute bloodbath. I’ve seen satellite pictures that are so bad, so horrible... We’re doing the best we can. This was not our war. This was not me. We're dealing with something from the last administration. How did they allow that to happen? It wouldn’t have happened,” he added.

President Trump also said that after speaking with Putin, he held a conference call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, informing them that bilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine “will begin immediately.”

What Russian President Vladimir Putin Said

Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed optimism about the resumption of ceasefire talks and appeared confident about the potential outcome.

Regarding the phone call with Trump, he said, “The U.S. President expressed his position on the ceasefire and I, for my part, noted that Russia also favors a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. We should simply determine the most effective ways to move toward peace.”

He continued, “We agreed with the U.S. President that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum for a possible future peace treaty. It would define a number of issues, including the principles of settlement, the terms of a possible agreement, and the conditions for a ceasefire, provided the appropriate agreements are reached.”

Emphasizing the need to address the root causes of the conflict, Putin said, “The holding of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine gives reason to believe we are generally on the right track. I would like to note that, overall, Russia’s position is clear: the main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis.”

Describing the talks with Trump as “informative, frank, and useful,” he added, “The conversation with President Donald Trump indeed took place and lasted more than two hours. I would like to note that it was very informative, very frank, and, in my view, very useful in this regard.”

Putin also thanked Trump for facilitating the resumption of the talks.

“First, I thanked the President of the United States for his support in the resumption of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on a possible peace agreement and the revival of talks that were interrupted by the Ukrainian side back in 2022,” he stated.

What Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Said

Following the Trump-Putin talks and Trump's conference call with Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President also expressed hope for peace and underscored Kyiv’s desire to end the war.

“...I don’t know the principles from the Russian side. As I understood from our dialogue with U.S. President Trump, the Russian side wants to send us a memo outlining their principles. They want to see not only a ceasefire; they want more principles included. I really hope everyone is very interested in a ceasefire,” he said.