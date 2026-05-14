Russia Unleashes Heaviest Wartime Drone Assault On Ukraine, Hits Kyiv

Kyiv: Russia unleashed the largest ⁠aerial ⁠attack on Ukraine over two days ⁠since the war began, pounding the capital Kyiv and other cities across the country with hundreds ​of drones, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia had launched more than 1,560 drones since Wednesday. Overnight ‌on Thursday, Moscow fired more than 670 ‌attack drones and 56 missiles against Ukraine, he said. Air defence units shot down 41 missiles and 652 drones overnight, the air force ⁠said.

"These are definitely ⁠not the actions of those who believe the war is coming to an end," Zelenskiy ​said. “It is important that partners do not remain silent about this strike. And it is equally important to continue supporting the protection of our skies.” Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the war continues unabated, although Russian advances on the battlefield have stalled this year. There ​was no immediate comment from Moscow on the attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had said on Saturday that he thought the Ukraine ⁠war ⁠was coming to an end.

Rescuers Cutting ⁠Through Concrete

The capital Kyiv ​was the main target of the overnight strikes, Zelenskiy said, adding that there was damage across 20 locations in the ​city and in the nearby Kyiv ⁠region. At least three people were killed in Kyiv and about 40, including two children, were injured, officials said.

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Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that more people could be under the rubble as rescuers rushed to clear the debris. Dozens of emergency workers were cutting through concrete at the site of a Russian drone strike on a nine-story residential building where an entire section had been destroyed.

"There were people there, children. ⁠What happened to them? You have to understand, an entire building collapsed," Alla Komisarova, 74, a pensioner, told ⁠Reuters on the site of the strike, holding back tears. "I heard something flying, it's flying nearby. ...And then there was such a terrible sound, and our house, which is opposite (to the one hit), jumped and staggered."

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The attack disrupted water supplies in Kyiv, Klitschko said, adding that the authorities were turning on generators to restore supply. The energy ministry said electricity supplies in 11 regions across the country were disrupted due to the Russian attacks. The strikes also targeted energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk, port infrastructure in the southern Odesa region, and railway infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the attack during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China showed Russia wants to continue fighting despite a peace push by Washington. "There should ⁠be no illusions or wishful thinking: only pressure on Moscow can force him to stop," he wrote on X.