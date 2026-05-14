'This Is False': Tulsi Gabbard's Office Denies Report of CIA Raid at Office After Whistleblower's Explosive Claim

Washington: In a development that has the establishment in Washington DC in a tizzy, Fox News had reported that the CIA has raided Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's office.

Fox reported that that CIA Agents hauled out dozens of boxes reportedly of files on the JFK assassination and MKUltra, the CIA mind control operation, which she was in the process of declassifying.

However, Olivia Coleman, the Press Secretary for the Director of National Intelligence said that the Fox News report of a raid was inaccurate.

"This is false - the CIA did not raid the DNI's office," she claimed in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Representative Anna Paulina Luna, said she would subpoena the CIA if the agency does not return boxes of files seized from the Director of National Intelligence's office.

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Luna posted on social media that the CIA has 24 hours to return the files to DNI Tulsi Gabbard or she will issue a subpoena, as Congress has requested those records.

"The reason why this is troubling, A) there was an executive order that the president directed the full declassification of JFK, but then also to the MK-Ultra files famously the CIA said that all documents were released and other documents had been destroyed," Luna told NewsNation.

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Luna further said, "Given the nature of docs in question, we are sending a preservation notice. Docs need to be returned to ODNI given that ODNI was given direction and authority by the President to declass RFK, MLK, & JFK. Regarding MKULTRA, these were documents specifically requested by my Task Force and currently being used for our investigation."

Luna chairs the House Oversight Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, which is part of a bipartisan push to declassify files on subjects that have long been the subject of conspiracy theories.

The MK-Ultra program which was developed during the Cold War purportedly included tests on how to manipulate and brainwash subjects through the use of torture techniques and psychoactive drugs like LSD, reported News Nation.