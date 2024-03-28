×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Russia Vetoes Security Council Resolution on Monitoring of UN Sanctions Against North Korea

While the Russian veto halts the UN's monitoring of sanctions against North Korea, the sanctions themselves remain in effect.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
UN
United Nations Security Council. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New York: Russia vetoed a UN resolution on Thursday, effectively abolishing the monitoring of UN sanctions against North Korea by a panel of UN experts. The Security Council resolution sponsored by the United States would have extended the mandate of the panel for a year, but Russia’s veto will halt its operations.

The vote in the 15-member council was 13 in favor, Russia against and China abstaining.

Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told the council before the vote that Western nations are trying to “strangle” North Korea and sanctions have proven “irrelevant” and “detached from reality” in reining in its nuclear programme.

The resolution does not alter the sanctions, which remain in force.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

