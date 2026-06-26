Russia Warns US of Global Risks Over Ukraine Arms Support, Calls Zelenskyy's Belarus Remarks 'Terrorist' in Nature

Moscow, Russia: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday issued a sharp warning to the United States over its ongoing military assistance to Ukraine, cautioning that continued weapons transfers could trigger "unforeseen consequences" for both regional and global stability.

During a regular press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow has repeatedly raised concerns with Washington about arming Kyiv. She emphasized that such supplies risk destabilizing the broader security environment.

"In our discussions with Washington, we have repeatedly emphasised that supplying military equipment to the Kyiv regime could have unforeseen consequences for stability both regionally and globally," Zakharova said.

She added that Russian forces consider convoys transporting Western weapons to Ukraine as legitimate military targets.

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Zakharova also strongly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of displaying a "terrorist nature" following his recent comments targeting Belarus. She referenced Zelenskyy’s June 19 statements, in which he said he was ready to order strikes on retransmission stations located near the Ukrainian border in Belarus if they were not dismantled within a week.

"These Zelenskyy statements fully highlight his terrorist nature. That's what the terrorists say," Zakharova remarked. She alleged that the threats were designed to provoke Belarus into the conflict and broaden the scope of hostilities, which she said would undermine efforts toward a political and diplomatic resolution.

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Zakharova noted that a security guarantees agreement between Russia and Belarus, under the Union State framework, has been in effect since March 2025. She affirmed that Russia stands prepared to implement all necessary measures outlined in the treaty to safeguard its ally and the Union State as a whole.

On the same day, Zelenskyy posted on X, urging Belarus to cease what he described as the development of border infrastructure intended for aggression. He claimed Belarus had already received clear signals from Ukraine regarding its activities and its alignment with Russia, which he accused of working to prolong and intensify the war.

"Belarus has received the necessary signals from Ukraine regarding this activity, as well as regarding all other formats of its collaboration with Russia in the interests of prolonging and scaling up the war," the Ukrainian leader wrote.

"Belarus knows what steps it must take for peace. The development of border infrastructure for aggression from Belarus must be stopped. It is the Belarusian side that must take steps toward de-escalation and peace," the post read.

The exchange underscores the persistent tensions along the Ukraine-Belarus border and the risk of further escalation involving Minsk in the ongoing conflict.