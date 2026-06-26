Russia Signals Readiness to Back UNSC Resolution on Final US-Iran Agreement

Moscow, Russia: The Russian Foreign Ministry has indicated it will support a United Nations Security Council resolution endorsing a future comprehensive deal between the United States and Iran, once the two countries reach a final agreement.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed Moscow’s willingness to engage constructively in drafting and approving such a resolution, which would be binding on all UN member states.

Zakharova referenced a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed remotely on June 17 by the presidents of the United States and Iran. According to her, Paragraph 3 of the MoU sets a 60-day timeframe for the parties to negotiate and finalize a full agreement, with provisions for extension if both sides agree. Paragraph 14 explicitly calls for the eventual approval of that agreement through a UN Security Council resolution.

“When the United States and Iran fix the final agreements, we will be ready to participate in the process of agreeing on the relevant draft decision of the UN Security Council in the most constructive format,” Zakharova said.

Advertisement

The comments come in the wake of the first round of technical talks held in Switzerland under the framework of the MoU. The discussions, aimed at de-escalating and ultimately ending hostilities in West Asia, resulted in agreements to establish a High-Level Committee and develop a detailed roadmap toward a comprehensive deal within the 60-day window.

Russian officials have framed their position as conditional support tied directly to the successful conclusion of bilateral talks between Washington and Tehran. The Kremlin has long maintained that any lasting resolution to the US-Iran standoff should receive broad international legitimacy through the United Nations.

Advertisement

This development marks a notable diplomatic opening, as the UNSC resolution would formally embed the eventual US-Iran agreement into international law, potentially providing a structured path to ease regional tensions.