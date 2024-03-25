Advertisement

Moscow – Two out of four suspects of the devastating Mos cow terror attack pleaded guilty days after their arrest by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). On Sunday, the four men who were allegedly involved in the killing of over 130 people in the Russian capital, appeared before the Moscow court. According to CBS News, the four accused showed signs of severe beatings as they faced terrorism charges. Not only this, one appeared to be barely conscious during the hearing. Hours after the devastating attack, the ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack, sending shockwaves across Russia. In his first remarks 19 hours after the terror incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to take “revenge” on the perpetrators of the violence.

After the brief hearing, a court statement stated that two of the suspects accepted their guilt in the assault, CBS News reported. However, the condition in which the four men were presented to the court made many wonder if they were in their sound mind to plead guilty. All four suspects from Tajikistan and have been remanded in custody until at least May 22, before they head to trial. The men identified as Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev, 32, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, 30, Shamsidin Fariduni, 25, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov, 19. They appeared before the Basmanny district court in Moscow on Sunday.

Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev, suspected in Moscow terror attack | Image: AP

Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, one of the suspects appeared with a swollen face | Image: AP

Shamsidin Fariduni, another suspect appeared with a bruised face | Image: AP

Terror suspects arrived in court with severe bruises

According to Sky News, the two terrorists named Mirzoyev and Rachabalizoda admitted to all charges and pleaded guilty during the hearing. Meanwhile, the fourth suspect named Fayzov was brought directly from the hospital in a wheelchair. Fayzov was accompanied by Medical staff and wore a hospital gown and trousers. The other three suspects also appeared in court heavily bruised with swollen faces. In the past, the Russian media have reported that the men were tortured during interrogation by the security services.

Mukkhammadsobir Faizov, one of the suspects in the Moscow terror attack appears in court in a hospital gown | Image: AP

Following the hearing, the Moscow court formally charged all four of the suspects, with committing a group terrorist attack resulting in the death of others. It is pertinent to note that the aforementioned offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The hearing came as Russia observed National Day of Mourning on 24th March. The Friday attack has become one of the deadliest attacks on Russian soil in years. While events at cultural institutions were cancelled on Sunday, flags were lowered to half-staff and television entertainment and advertising were suspended across the country, RIA Novosti reported. Not only this, a steady makeshift memorial was created near the burned-out concert hall, creating a huge mound of flowers.