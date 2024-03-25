×

Updated May 20th, 2022 at 06:13 IST

Macron warns against possibility of war in Ukraine spreading to neighbouring nations

Emmanuel Macron voiced his concerns that the conflict in Ukraine might expand to other nations during his meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Reported by: Rohit Ranjan
Russia-Ukraine war
On Thursday, France's President Emmanuel Macron met Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu to discuss the Ukraine crisis and other key issues. The French leader raised concern that conflict in Ukraine can spread to other nations, stating that the possibility of crisis spreading to neighbouring countries cannot be ruled out, citing "recent episodes" in Moldova's Transnistria area, where Russian forces are already stationed and explosions have occurred in the area. He further stated that France stays particularly vigilant in the region's security situation, according to media reports.

Macron commended Moldova for its assistance to Ukrainian refugees as a flood of refugees has hit the small-pro-Western former Soviet country. He urged European leaders to respond quickly to Moldova's EU membership application. While meeting with Sandu in Paris the French President said the EU should provide her country with a "rapid opinion" on its eligibility to become an official EU candidate. However, German chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Ukraine the same day in Berlin that there are no shortcuts on the road to the EU, sparking a response from Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said Kyiv was being treated as second-class.

Macron stated that Ukraine's European Union application will be reviewed in June

On Tuesday, while talking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron stated that Ukraine's European Union application, which was submitted just a few weeks ago, will be reviewed by EU members during a summit in June. Zelenskyy has appealed for a quick decision on Ukraine's EU membership, which is generally a multi-year process. Russia said this week that Ukraine's application to join the EU was the same as applying to join NATO.

Macron assured Zelenskyy that French weaponry transfers to Ukraine would increase in the coming days and that France was prepared to respond to any additional requests for assistance. The Elysee Palace, the French presidential office said in a statement that Macron confirmed that weaponry supplies from France to Ukraine will continue and intensify in the days and weeks ahead. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, France has contributed 13 emergency vehicles and 800 tons of humanitarian aid. The two leaders also talked about how to get Ukraine's grain exports back on track, which is critical to a huge section of the world.

Published May 20th, 2022 at 06:13 IST

Whatsapp logo