Condemning the terror attack that Jolted Moscow, Qatar extended condolences and a helping hand to the victims of the devastating attack. "The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the shooting incident that took place in the Russian capital Moscow, and led to dozens of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates Qatar's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons," the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement. “The Ministry also expressed its condolences to the victims. State of Qatar to the families of the victims, the government and the people of Russia, and wishes the wounded a speedy recovery,” the ministry furthered.