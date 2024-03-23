Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 08:53 IST
Moscow Concert Hall Attack LIVE: Gunmen Killed as Death Toll Soars in Russian Terror Incident
At least 60 people were killed and over 145 people were left injured after the assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. Shortly after the reports of the incident, ISIS claimed responsibility for the devastating attack. The attack came just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on power.
8: 53 IST, March 23rd 2024
As world leaders continue to release a statement condemning the terror attack that rocked Moscow, reports are emerging that US President Joe Biden does not plan to call Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are no calls scheduled between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin following the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, a White House National Security Council spokesperson told Sputnik."No," the spokesperson said on Friday when asked if there were any calls planned between Biden and Putin in light of the terrorist attack. The White House maintained that it is unaware of any contact between US and Russian officials.
8: 39 IST, March 23rd 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the nation soon after the horrifying terror attack jolted a concert hall in Moscow. Earlier today, the Russian President cancelled the leave of all officers associated with the Special Forces FSB and Emergency Services.
8: 17 IST, March 23rd 2024
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemned and denunciated the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. “The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation and denunciation of the armed terrorist attack that occurred at Crocus City Hall near #Moscow, which caused the death and injury of several people,” the Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia wrote on X, Twitter.
8: 04 IST, March 23rd 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack on Friday at a concert hall near Moscow, calling it a “terrorist attack”. Macron, in a statement, said he “firmly condemns this terrorist attack, claimed by the Islamic State”.
7: 58 IST, March 23rd 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences to the victims and thanked doctors for their diligence. “Putin wished all those injured in the emergency at Crocus City Hall to recover and conveyed his gratitude to the doctors,” Tatiana Golikova deputy prime minister said in a statement.
7: 52 IST, March 23rd 2024
Condemning the terror attack that Jolted Moscow, Qatar extended condolences and a helping hand to the victims of the devastating attack. "The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the shooting incident that took place in the Russian capital Moscow, and led to dozens of deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates Qatar's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons," the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement. “The Ministry also expressed its condolences to the victims. State of Qatar to the families of the victims, the government and the people of Russia, and wishes the wounded a speedy recovery,” the ministry furthered.
7: 44 IST, March 23rd 2024
As rescue operations continue in Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condemn the devastating attack. “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” he added.
7: 35 IST, March 23rd 2024
At least 60 people were killed and over 145 people were left injured after the assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire. Shortly after the reports of the incident, ISIS claimed responsibility for the devastating attack. The attack came just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on power. The terror group took responsibility for the attack in a short statement published by ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram on Friday.
“Unidentified people in camouflage broke into Crocus City Hall and started shooting before the start of the concert,” the Russia Prosecutor General’s Office told Tass.
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 07:41 IST
