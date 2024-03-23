Advertisement

Moscow: In one of the deadliest attacks in Russia in recent times, at least 40 people were killed and over 100 wounded on March 22 after a mass shooting at a concert hall in the capital city of Moscow.

Early reports say several gunmen were on a shooting spree at a concert hall in Moscow, killing and wounding visitors. The attack was so powerful that the venue’s roof was reportedly collapsing.

Here’s a look at 10 of the deadliest attacks in Europe in the last 35 years, apart from the Moscow concert hall shooting:

﻿Lockerbie Bombing: On December 21, 1988, a bomb exploded in Pan Am Flight 103, as it crashed over Lockerbie in Scotland. All 259 people on board and 11 individuals on the ground were killed. Madrid Train Bombings: On March 11, 2004, a series of bombings took place in the Cercanías commuter trains of Madrid, Spain. The bombings killed 193 persons and injured over 2,000. Paris Attacks: On November 15, 2015, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks took place in Paris and Saint-Denis in France. Nice Truck Attack: On July 14, 2016, a cargo truck driver mowed down people who were celebrating Bastille Day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. As a result, 86 people died and 434 were injured. Bologna Massacre: On August 2, 1980, a terrorist bombing took place at the Bologna Centrale railway station in Italy. It killed 85 people and injured more than 200. Norway Attacks: On July 22, 2011, two domestic terrorist attacks were carried out by far right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, killing 77 people. The attacks were against the government as well as a Workers' Youth League summer camp and civilians. London Bombings: On July 7, 2005, four suicide bombers struck the London Underground transport system, killing 52 people and wounding over 770. Brussels Bombings: On March 22, 2016, two suicide bombers detonated at Brussels Airport in Zaventem, and another detonated a bomb on a train leaving Maelbeek/Maalbeek metro station in the European Quarter of Brussels. As a result, 32 people were killed and more than 300 were injured. Three perpetrators also died. Omagh Bombing: On August 15, 1998, the bombing at Omagh in Northern Ireland killed 29 people and injured about 220. Manchester Arena Bombing: On May 22, 2017, a reportedly Islamic terrorist suicide bombing occurred at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. It was after a concert of American pop singer Ariana Grande.