Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 02:59 IST

Moscow Concert Hall Shooting: List of 10 Deadliest Terror Attacks in Europe in Last 35 Years

Here’s a look at 10 of the deadliest attacks in Europe in the last 35 years, apart from the Moscow concert hall shooting.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Moscow concert hall shooting | Image:AP
Advertisement

Moscow: In one of the deadliest attacks in Russia in recent times, at least 40 people were killed and over 100 wounded on March 22 after a mass shooting at a concert hall in the capital city of Moscow.

Early reports say several gunmen were on a shooting spree at a concert hall in Moscow, killing and wounding visitors. The attack was so powerful that the venue’s roof was reportedly collapsing.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at 10 of the deadliest attacks in Europe in the last 35 years, apart from the Moscow concert hall shooting:

  1. ﻿Lockerbie Bombing: On December 21, 1988, a bomb exploded in Pan Am Flight 103, as it crashed over Lockerbie in Scotland. All 259 people on board and 11 individuals on the ground were killed.
  2. Madrid Train Bombings: On March 11, 2004, a series of bombings took place in the Cercanías commuter trains of Madrid, Spain. The bombings killed 193 persons and injured over 2,000.
  3. Paris Attacks: On November 15, 2015, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks took place in Paris and Saint-Denis in France.
  4. Nice Truck Attack: On July 14, 2016, a cargo truck driver mowed down people who were celebrating Bastille Day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. As a result, 86 people died and 434 were injured.
  5. Bologna Massacre: On August 2, 1980, a terrorist bombing took place at the Bologna Centrale railway station in Italy. It killed 85 people and injured more than 200.
  6. Norway Attacks: On July 22, 2011, two domestic terrorist attacks were carried out by far right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, killing 77 people. The attacks were against the government as well as a Workers' Youth League summer camp and civilians.
  7. London Bombings: On July 7, 2005, four suicide bombers struck the London Underground transport system, killing 52 people and wounding over 770.
  8. Brussels Bombings: On March 22, 2016, two suicide bombers detonated at Brussels Airport in Zaventem, and another detonated a bomb on a train leaving Maelbeek/Maalbeek metro station in the European Quarter of Brussels. As a result, 32 people were killed and more than 300 were injured. Three perpetrators also died.
  9. Omagh Bombing: On August 15, 1998, the bombing at Omagh in Northern Ireland killed 29 people and injured about 220.
  10. Manchester Arena Bombing: On May 22, 2017, a reportedly Islamic terrorist suicide bombing occurred at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. It was after a concert of American pop singer Ariana Grande.
Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 02:59 IST