×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 20th, 2022 at 15:55 IST

Russian onslaught escalates; civilian infrastructure across Luhansk & Kharkiv destroyed

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, Moscow escalated its offensive on May 19 and 20, destroying civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolayiv & Kharkiv.

Reported by: Aparna Shandilya
Russia
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, Moscow escalated its offensive on May 19 and 20, destroying civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolayiv, and Kharkiv. According to Ukrinform media agency, which cited data from Ukraine's military-civil administrations, Russian troops are attempting to storm Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region.

According to the governor of Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk, Russian forces attacked the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk on May 19. Reportedly, 12 people were killed in Severodonetsk, and 60 houses were destroyed and burned on May 19. In Lysychansk, 12 houses were damaged by shelling, 14 in Novodruzhesk, 17 in Privillya, 6 in Zolotye, 3 in Vrubivka, and 3 more in Rubizhne. 

Governor Serhiy Haidai stated in a Telegram post on May 20 that the assault killed 12 people in Severodonetsk and destroyed more than 60 houses throughout the region. He went on to say that the attack on Severodonetsk was "failure - the Russians suffered personnel losses and retreated." In its morning update on May 20, Ukraine's General Staff also stated that the Russians attempted to attack Severodonetsk but suffered losses and retreated.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said that the industrial Donbas region, which has been the target of previous Russian offensives, has been destroyed. Further, Ukraine claims Russia is using massed artillery and armour to try to capture more territory in the Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, which Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

Russian parliament considering allowing over-40s to sign up for military

In a sign of Russia's pressing need to bolster its war effort in Ukraine, the parliament announced on May 20 that it would consider a bill allowing Russians aged over 40 and foreigners over 30 to join the military. According to the State Duma's website, the move will allow the military to utilise the skills of older professionals.

Moreover, as the three-month mark for the invasion approaches, the US Senate approved nearly $40 billion in new aid for Ukraine, by far the largest US aid package to date. Officials said the White House is working to get advanced anti-ship missiles into the hands of Ukrainian fighters to help them defeat Russia's naval blockade. Ukraine will also receive $18.4 billion from the Group of Seven wealthy nations. Ukraine stated that the money was just as crucial as "the weaponry you send" in accelerating victory over Russia.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

Published May 20th, 2022 at 15:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac

Igor Stimac to quit

a few seconds ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

a few seconds ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

6 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

TV Celebs At Holi Party

8 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh

Kareena In Tanzania

9 minutes ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

Boeing CEO to step down

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

13 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

Shrinate on Kangana

16 minutes ago
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to give details of the hack in Parliament later on Monday.

UK Blames China for Hack

20 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor

Aaron As James Bond

23 minutes ago
IPL 2024

IPL 2024 Full Schedule

34 minutes ago
Sriti Jha

Sriti Is 'Scared' Of Holi

36 minutes ago
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has once again reiterated its claim to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China's Absurd Claim

38 minutes ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor 'Hates' Holi

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Rohit's DRS call

an hour ago
Hema Malini celebrates Holi

Hema Malini's Holi

an hour ago
Rana Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj

Miheeka Shares Rare Pic

an hour ago
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur

Vijay-Mrunal Ring In Holi

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AP Assembly Polls: Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Announces 11 More Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  2. BJP Declares Six More Candidates; All Names Out for LS Seats in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  3. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  4. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  5. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo