Advertisement

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, Moscow escalated its offensive on May 19 and 20, destroying civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolayiv, and Kharkiv. According to Ukrinform media agency, which cited data from Ukraine's military-civil administrations, Russian troops are attempting to storm Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region.

According to the governor of Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk, Russian forces attacked the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk on May 19. Reportedly, 12 people were killed in Severodonetsk, and 60 houses were destroyed and burned on May 19. In Lysychansk, 12 houses were damaged by shelling, 14 in Novodruzhesk, 17 in Privillya, 6 in Zolotye, 3 in Vrubivka, and 3 more in Rubizhne.

Governor Serhiy Haidai stated in a Telegram post on May 20 that the assault killed 12 people in Severodonetsk and destroyed more than 60 houses throughout the region. He went on to say that the attack on Severodonetsk was "failure - the Russians suffered personnel losses and retreated." In its morning update on May 20, Ukraine's General Staff also stated that the Russians attempted to attack Severodonetsk but suffered losses and retreated.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said that the industrial Donbas region, which has been the target of previous Russian offensives, has been destroyed. Further, Ukraine claims Russia is using massed artillery and armour to try to capture more territory in the Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, which Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

Russian parliament considering allowing over-40s to sign up for military

In a sign of Russia's pressing need to bolster its war effort in Ukraine, the parliament announced on May 20 that it would consider a bill allowing Russians aged over 40 and foreigners over 30 to join the military. According to the State Duma's website, the move will allow the military to utilise the skills of older professionals.

Moreover, as the three-month mark for the invasion approaches, the US Senate approved nearly $40 billion in new aid for Ukraine, by far the largest US aid package to date. Officials said the White House is working to get advanced anti-ship missiles into the hands of Ukrainian fighters to help them defeat Russia's naval blockade. Ukraine will also receive $18.4 billion from the Group of Seven wealthy nations. Ukraine stated that the money was just as crucial as "the weaponry you send" in accelerating victory over Russia.

(With agency inputs)