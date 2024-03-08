Advertisement

Moscow – Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the United States Embassy in Moscow and the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office issued a safety advisory for its nationals, warning that there are "imminent plans" by "extremists" to target public gatherings in the Russian capital over the next two days. In the security alert, the embassies of both nations urged their civilians to "avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours”. While the warnings have raised severe alarms all around the world, the exact reason for the advisory is still not clear.

“The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the US Embassy in Moscow wrote in a statment on Thursday. The American consulate urged its nationals to "avoid crowds, monitor local media for updates and be aware of surroundings". Meanwhile, the UK embassy in Moscow issued a similar advisory for their nationals.

What did the UK Say?

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) quoted the American embassy's warning into the matter and urged British nationals to avoid large crowds as well. “FCDO advises British nationals against all travel to Russia due to the risks and threats from its continuing invasion of Ukraine. The situation in Russia is unpredictable,” the office wrote the statment. The British office also shared possible threats that might be looming over. They are as follows:

Security incidents, such as drone attacks, happening in some parts of the country

Lack of available flights to return to the UK

Limited ability of the UK government to provide consular assistance

The British government also mentioned that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has made western and southern Russia, particularly near the Russian border with Ukraine, Moscow and St Petersburg, key areas for the conflict. “Political rallies and demonstrations can take place in Moscow, St Petersburg and across Russia. Check the local media for the latest information. Be vigilant and avoid any political demonstrations or gatherings. The situation remains unpredictable and could escalate without warning,” FCDO concluded.