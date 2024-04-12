×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 6th, 2022 at 13:42 IST

UNSC to hold open briefing on June 6 over impact of Russia-Ukraine war on women

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war transcended four months, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold a new session on June 6, Monday. Read on

Reported by: Dipaneeta Das
UNSC
IMAGE: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war transcended four months, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold a new session on June 6, Monday. According to a press release by the Secretariat of the global peace observer, the meeting will focus on the incumbent and potential impact of war on women. Further, it will also assess the risks of war-caused threats posed to the lives of vulnerable people in society.

"The open Security Council briefing will focus on the war's effect on women, including increased risks of conflict-related sexual violence and trafficking," the UNSC said in an announcement of the meeting titled 'Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine.'

Reportedly, the participants in the meeting will be briefed by Special Representative in Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten and a civil society representative, the UNSC press statement said. Notably, this is the 17th such meeting to be convened by the UNSC amid the continuing humanitarian situation in Ukraine. The previous such meeting was held on May 12 at the request of France and Mexico.

Ukraine to take part in the UNSC briefing

As per diplomatic sources of Ukrinfrom, Kyiv has been invited to take part in the open meeting. Ukrainian permanent representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsya will address the meeting at 6 pm, Kyiv's time. Apart from the special session on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the UNSC has referenced the issues during other meetings as well. On May 6, the council adopted a presidential statement expressing deep concern regarding the peace and security situation in Ukraine. In the decree, (second after the one adopted on Feb 27) the council recalled the involved states to recognise their "obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means only."

The statement came at a time when Russian hostilities in eastern and southern parts of Ukraine exacerbated at godspeed. As of May 26, the UN Human Rights Agency recorded 8,691 casualties, including 3,998 deaths. Apart from this, the raging war also pushed over 14 million -a quarter of Ukraine's population, out of their homes. About 8 million of the total count were displaced internally, while about 6.3 million left the country.

(Image: AP)

Advertisement

Published June 6th, 2022 at 13:42 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live Streaming

a minute ago
Amar Singh Chamkila

No Stay On Chamkila

a minute ago
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan on MI vs RCB

a minute ago
Beware of fake ads

FMCG's history of ads

2 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra file photo

Priyanka Lauds Dev Patel

3 minutes ago
Panjab University Introduces Menstrual Leave for Female Students from 2024-25 Academic Session

PU allows menstrual leave

3 minutes ago
Tesla's competitors in India

Tesla's competitors

8 minutes ago
Chinese Troops

China's Border Aggression

8 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC NDA Admit Card Out

12 minutes ago
Twin flames zodiac signs

Compatible Zodiac Signs

14 minutes ago
David Warner

David Warner STUNS India

15 minutes ago
Kishtwar Helipad

news

18 minutes ago
UPSC CDS admit card out

UPSC CDS admit card out

18 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

20 minutes ago
Living Golden on Better Terms: Why Term Insurance Must Be Part of Your Retirement Planning

Term Insuranc

24 minutes ago
Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

27 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

27 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo