As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war transcended four months, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold a new session on June 6, Monday. According to a press release by the Secretariat of the global peace observer, the meeting will focus on the incumbent and potential impact of war on women. Further, it will also assess the risks of war-caused threats posed to the lives of vulnerable people in society.

"The open Security Council briefing will focus on the war's effect on women, including increased risks of conflict-related sexual violence and trafficking," the UNSC said in an announcement of the meeting titled 'Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine.'

Reportedly, the participants in the meeting will be briefed by Special Representative in Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten and a civil society representative, the UNSC press statement said. Notably, this is the 17th such meeting to be convened by the UNSC amid the continuing humanitarian situation in Ukraine. The previous such meeting was held on May 12 at the request of France and Mexico.

Ukraine to take part in the UNSC briefing

As per diplomatic sources of Ukrinfrom, Kyiv has been invited to take part in the open meeting. Ukrainian permanent representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsya will address the meeting at 6 pm, Kyiv's time. Apart from the special session on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the UNSC has referenced the issues during other meetings as well. On May 6, the council adopted a presidential statement expressing deep concern regarding the peace and security situation in Ukraine. In the decree, (second after the one adopted on Feb 27) the council recalled the involved states to recognise their "obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means only."

The statement came at a time when Russian hostilities in eastern and southern parts of Ukraine exacerbated at godspeed. As of May 26, the UN Human Rights Agency recorded 8,691 casualties, including 3,998 deaths. Apart from this, the raging war also pushed over 14 million -a quarter of Ukraine's population, out of their homes. About 8 million of the total count were displaced internally, while about 6.3 million left the country.

(Image: AP)