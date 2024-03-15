Updated March 15th, 2024 at 09:14 IST
Video: Massive Fire Breaks out at Unfinished Apartment Building in Russia's Tver
A massive fire broke out at an unfinished apartment building in Russia's Tver region on Thursday.
Tver – A massive fire broke out at an unfinished apartment building in Russia's Tver region on Thursday. In the videos that are circulating online, the massive blaze can be seen engulfing the building as plumes of smoke cover the sky.
In the videos that are circulating online, the fire can be seen enveloping the entire wall of the house in a few seconds. As per the reports, the authorities believe that the main cause of the fire could be the ignition of the construction mesh.
Very little is known about the fire. While the cause of the fire incident is still not clear, the casualties in the incident are not known as well. The Russian authorities have issued an investigation into the matter.
