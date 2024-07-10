Published 19:55 IST, July 10th 2024
Hope The Issue Will be Resolved Soon:
Russia on Wednesday said it is hoping for quick resolution of the issue relating to India's call for return of Indians recruited into the Russian Army as support staff and asserted their recruitment was purely a commercial matter.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
We never wanted them: Russia on Indians in Russian Army | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
18:36 IST, July 10th 2024