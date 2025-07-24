Russian AN-24 Aircraft Goes Missing with 43 Passengers On Board

AN-24 Aircraft: Air traffic controllers lost contact with an AN-24 passenger aircraft in Russia's Far East on Thursday, prompting an urgent search operation, officials said.

The plane, operated by the Siberia-based Angara airline, disappeared from radar as it was nearing Tynda in the Amur region, which borders China, according to the local emergencies ministry.

Regional governor Vasily Orlov stated on Telegram that initial reports indicated 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members were on board. However, the emergencies ministry provided a slightly lower estimate, saying around 40 people were believed to be on the flight.