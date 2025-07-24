Russian AN-24 Aircraft Goes Missing with 43 Passengers On Board

Updated 24 July 2025 at 12:34 IST
AN-24 Aircraft: Air traffic controllers lost contact with an AN-24 passenger aircraft in Russia's Far East on Thursday, prompting an urgent search operation, officials said.
The plane, operated by the Siberia-based Angara airline, disappeared from radar as it was nearing Tynda in the Amur region, which borders China, according to the local emergencies ministry.
Regional governor Vasily Orlov stated on Telegram that initial reports indicated 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members were on board. However, the emergencies ministry provided a slightly lower estimate, saying around 40 people were believed to be on the flight.
Authorities have deployed all available resources to locate the missing aircraft. A Wreckage of the missing plane is found in the Eastern Russia, near the Amur Region.
Published 24 July 2025 at 12:15 IST