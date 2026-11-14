Russian Couple Faces Deportation After Viral Proposal Atop Empire State Building

A Russian daredevil couple whose marriage proposal atop New York City’s Empire State Building went viral earlier this year now faces the prospect of prison time and deportation from the United States.

Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, and Angela Nikolau, 33, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court this week as legal negotiations over their unauthorised July 1 climb suffered a major setback.

The pair, well known on social media for scaling global skyscrapers and featured in the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, were arrested after bypassing security at the iconic 1,454-foot landmark.

According to prosecutors, the couple purchased standard observation deck tickets, secretly remained inside the building overnight, and broke a lock on a security door to access the restricted upper spire the next morning.

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Once atop the structure, they unfurled a black banner reading, "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace," before Kuznetsov proposed.

Police officers had to wait nearly 30 minutes for the skyscraper's broadcast antenna to be powered down before climbing roughly 1,250 feet to intercept and arrest the duo safely.

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Prosecutors subsequently filed multiple charges against them, including felony burglary and reckless endangerment.

During their November 12 court appearance, defence attorney Noam Biale accused the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office of pulling a "bait and switch" by withdrawing a proposed misdemeanour plea deal the night before the hearing.

Prosecutors disputed that claim, stating that no formal plea offer had been finalised.

Kuznetsov and Nikolau, who reside in the United States on talent visas, now face severe immigration consequences if convicted on felony counts.

Biale warned outside the courthouse that deportation to Russia could expose Kuznetsov to military conscription for the war in Ukraine, while Nikolau could face imprisonment over her public artistic expression.

Nikolau broke down in tears outside the court as the pair addressed reporters.

Kuznetsov insisted they neither damaged property nor intended to endanger anyone, describing the climb as a peaceful artistic statement.