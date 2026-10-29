Russian Drone Strike on Ukraine's Dnipro Railway Station Kills 13, Injures at Least 5
A Russian drone strike on the main railway station in Ukraine's Dnipro killed 13 people and wounded at least five, officials said. The drone hit a crowded platform as passengers prepared to board a commuter train bound for Zaporizhzhia. Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.
- World News
- 1 min read
A Russian drone killed 13 people at the main railway station in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, hitting a platform crowded with people boarding a train, officials said.
The state rail company, Ukrzaliznytsia, said a jet-powered drone had hit a platform where a commuter train was preparing to depart for the nearby southern city of Zaporizhzhia.
Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said in a post on Telegram that at least five more people were wounded.
"Despite a warning of heightened danger, people were on the platform," Ukrzaliznytsia said, adding that rescuers were on the scene.
"Many people were killed. Lots were injured," Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov wrote on Telegram.