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Russian Drone Strike on Ukraine's Dnipro Railway Station Kills 13, Injures at Least 5

A Russian drone strike on the main railway station in Ukraine's Dnipro killed 13 people and wounded at least five, officials said. The drone hit a crowded platform as passengers prepared to board a commuter train bound for Zaporizhzhia. Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

Thomson Reuters
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Russian Drone Strike Kills 13 at Ukraine's Dnipro Train Station
Russian Drone Strike Kills 13 at Ukraine's Dnipro Train Station | Image: X

A Russian drone killed ​13 people at the main railway station in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, hitting a platform crowded ​with people boarding a ​train, officials said.

The state rail ⁠company, Ukrzaliznytsia, said a ​jet-powered drone had hit a ​platform where a commuter train was preparing to depart for the ​nearby southern city of ​Zaporizhzhia.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said in a ‌post ⁠on Telegram that at least five more people were wounded.

"Despite a warning of ​heightened danger, ​people ⁠were on the platform," Ukrzaliznytsia said, adding ​that rescuers were on ​the ⁠scene.
"Many people were killed. Lots were injured," Dnipro Mayor ⁠Borys ​Filatov wrote ​on Telegram.

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Published By:
 Melvin Narayan
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