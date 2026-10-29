Updated 29 October 2026 at 16:08 IST Russian Drone Strike on Ukraine's Dnipro Railway Station Kills 13, Injures at Least 5 A Russian drone strike on the main railway station in Ukraine's Dnipro killed 13 people and wounded at least five, officials said. The drone hit a crowded platform as passengers prepared to board a commuter train bound for Zaporizhzhia. Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.