Russian Drones Batter Ukraine’s Kyiv Region, Hitting Apartments and Warehouses for a Second Day

Kyiv: Russia launched waves of drones at Ukraine's capital Kyiv and surrounding region on Friday, damaging warehouses and homes in ​a second consecutive day of strikes Ukrainian officials said were an attempt to derail ‌daily life for millions of residents.

At least one person was killed outside Kyiv, said Governor Tymur Tkachenko, adding that 14 warehouse premises, 16 homes and three blocks of apartment buildings had been damaged.

Frequent air-raid sirens blared throughout the city ​on Friday morning, a day after an hours-long missile and drone attack on Ukraine that targeted ​major retailers and consumer logistics in Kyiv and elsewhere.

Those strikes continued on Friday, ⁠destroying sorting centres belonging to Ukraine's top private courier Nova Poshta near Kyiv and in the northern ​city of Sumy, the company said.

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In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone tore into major ​home-improvement store Epicenter, wounding at least four people, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Friday.

Goal is to 'Paralyse' Kyiv

Ukraine's state emergency service said Russia had attacked the Kyiv region 38 times during the past 24 hours, warning residents not to approach ​areas where firefighters were still battling blazes.

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Friday's attacks appeared aimed at prolonging the snarl-up sparked by ​strikes a day earlier, which delayed trains across several regions and left passengers stranded for long periods.

"The enemy is ‌launching small ⁠numbers of jet-powered UAVs in waves with the aim of paralysing Kyiv," said Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD), a branch of the National Security Council.

"The aim - to wear down the air defences and the population."

Ukraine's state railway said on Friday that delays were gradually decreasing, but that ​the effects of frequent ​strikes and air-raid alerts ⁠would be felt at least another day.

Kyiv spent nearly 15 hours under air-raid alert on Thursday, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry.

New Strikes on Retailers, Logistics

Russian forces ​also attacked a shopping center in the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, ​said Mayor ⁠Ihor Terekhov, the second such attack there in two days.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up strikes in recent weeks on consumer logistics and online retailers in a bid to dent each other's economies and weaken their ⁠respective ​war efforts.