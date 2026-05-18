Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Defends Iran’s Uranium Enrichment Rights Amid US Pressure

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has strongly backed Iran’s right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, pushing back against renewed pressure from the Trump administration on Tehran, according to reports.

Speaking during diplomatic engagements, Lavrov emphasized that Iran, as a sovereign state and signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), maintains a legitimate right to develop its civilian nuclear program.

“Iran has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes,” Lavrov stated, according to reports.

The remarks come as the Trump administration has intensified diplomatic and economic pressure on Iran to curb its nuclear activities and limit its regional influence. Washington has repeatedly expressed concerns over Tehran’s enrichment levels, which have risen significantly in recent years beyond thresholds set under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which the US withdrew in 2018.

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Lavrov’s defense aligns with Russia’s longstanding position of supporting a diplomatic resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue while opposing unilateral sanctions and military threats. Moscow has consistently argued that Iran’s nuclear program should be addressed through multilateral negotiations rather than confrontation.

Al Jazeera reported Lavrov’s comments as tensions simmer in the Middle East, with both Iran and Russia navigating complex international dynamics involving the United States, Europe, and regional players.

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Analysts say that Russia’s vocal support for Iran serves multiple strategic interests, including strengthening ties with a key partner in the face of Western sanctions on both nations and maintaining influence in the broader Eurasian and Middle Eastern security architecture.

Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and aimed at energy production and medical isotopes. Tehran has rejected demands for complete suspension of enrichment activities, calling them “politically motivated”.