Bengal BJP Govt Approves 7th Pay Commission & Free Bus Travel for Women; Scraps Religion-Based Assistance Schemes
Minister Agnimitra Paul said that the Cabinet has decided to discontinue assistance to groups based on religious categorisation starting from June. The Cabinet has given its nod to the constitution of the 7th State Pay Commission, free travel for women in government buses and the 'Annapurna' scheme.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: In a significant series of decisions, the West Bengal Cabinet has approved several key measures aimed at streamlining government assistance, supporting women, and addressing the welfare of state employees.
According to Minister Agnimitra Paul, the Cabinet has decided to discontinue government assistance to groups based on religious categorisation starting from June. The move is expected to promote a more uniform approach to public welfare schemes across the state.
In a boost for state government employees, the Cabinet has given its nod to the constitution of the 7th State Pay Commission. The commission will review and recommend revisions to the pay structure and related benefits for employees of the state government, allied statutory bodies, and educational institutions.
The Cabinet has also approved two major women-centric initiatives that will take effect from June 1:
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-Free travel for women in all government buses across the state.
-Launch of the 'Annapurna' scheme, under which eligible women will receive Rs 3,000 per month as financial assistance.
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These measures are being positioned as steps towards greater inclusivity, financial empowerment of women, and efficient governance. The free bus travel and Annapurna scheme, in particular, are likely to directly benefit millions of women in the state.
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