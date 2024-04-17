Advertisement

Moscow: A Russian influencer has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the tragic death of his one-month-old baby in an unusual case. Maxim Lyutyi, the influencer, was charged with 'intentional infliction of serious bodily harm' due to his belief that exposing the infant, named Kosmos, to sunlight could grant the child ‘superhuman abilities.’

According to media reports, the baby was rushed to the hospital and died from malnutrition and pneumonia.

Advertisement

The child's mother revealed that Maxim did not provide proper nourishment to the baby, and refused her to feed the baby and instead insisting that sunlight would suffice. Additionally, he prevented her from seeking medical help at a maternity hospital.

Reports suggest that the Russian influencer aimed to conduct an experiment on his child by solely exposing him to sunlight and then promoting this unconventional diet to others.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Maxim's diet focused on the 'prana' diet, emphasising foods such as berries, which he believed enhanced spiritual energy.

While in jail, Lyutyi abandoned his previous beliefs and pleaded guilty this week, confessing to causing his son's death in court.

Advertisement

The undernourished child tragically passed away last March, weighing only 3.5 pounds, as confirmed by medical professionals.