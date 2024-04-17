Updated April 17th, 2024 at 12:51 IST
Russian Influencer Sentenced 8 Years in Prison After Newborn Son Dies From Sunlight Diet Experiment
The influencer aimed to conduct an experiment on his child by solely exposing him to sunlight and then promoting this unconventional diet to others.
- World News
- 1 min read
Moscow: A Russian influencer has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the tragic death of his one-month-old baby in an unusual case. Maxim Lyutyi, the influencer, was charged with 'intentional infliction of serious bodily harm' due to his belief that exposing the infant, named Kosmos, to sunlight could grant the child ‘superhuman abilities.’
According to media reports, the baby was rushed to the hospital and died from malnutrition and pneumonia.
The child's mother revealed that Maxim did not provide proper nourishment to the baby, and refused her to feed the baby and instead insisting that sunlight would suffice. Additionally, he prevented her from seeking medical help at a maternity hospital.
Reports suggest that the Russian influencer aimed to conduct an experiment on his child by solely exposing him to sunlight and then promoting this unconventional diet to others.
Meanwhile, Maxim's diet focused on the 'prana' diet, emphasising foods such as berries, which he believed enhanced spiritual energy.
While in jail, Lyutyi abandoned his previous beliefs and pleaded guilty this week, confessing to causing his son's death in court.
The undernourished child tragically passed away last March, weighing only 3.5 pounds, as confirmed by medical professionals.
Published April 17th, 2024 at 12:51 IST