sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:39 IST, July 10th 2024

Russian Lawmakers Approve Increase In Income Taxes For Wealthy

Russia's parliament has approved a bill that would raise income taxes for the rich, in a move to help fill government coffers during the fighting in Ukraine.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
President Vladimir Putin sits during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 9, 2024, marking the 79th anniversary of the end of World War II.
President Vladimir Putin sits during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 9, 2024, marking the 79th anniversary of the end of World War II. | Image: (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:39 IST, July 10th 2024