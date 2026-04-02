Russian Parliamentary Leader to Visit India for Bilateral Talks

Vladimir Yakushev, Secretary of the General Council of the Edinaya Rossia Party and First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, will pay an official visit to India from April 2 to 4.

Yakushev heads the working group on cooperation between the Federation Council of Russia and the Council of States of the Parliament of the Republic of India. His visit is aimed at strengthening inter-parliamentary ties and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration between the two countries, the Russian Embassy said.

During his stay, Yakushev is scheduled to meet with Indian parliamentarians to discuss matters of mutual interest, focusing on trade, economic initiatives, and cultural as well as humanitarian cooperation. The visit will also include a meeting with the Minister of External Affairs of India, where bilateral engagements and strategic issues will be deliberated.

Officials from both sides have emphasised that the visit will provide an opportunity to review ongoing projects and identify new areas for collaboration, particularly in trade and investment. The discussions are also expected to touch upon cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts, strengthening the longstanding ties between India and Russia.

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The visit comes at a time when both nations are seeking to expand cooperation across multiple sectors, leveraging historical ties and shared strategic interests.

This visit marks another step in the ongoing efforts to reinforce the multifaceted relationship between India and Russia, reflecting the importance both countries place on sustained dialogue and cooperation at parliamentary and governmental levels.

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Next month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is planning to visit New Delhi on May 14 and 15.

The purpose of the visit will be to participate in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

As quoted by TASS, the Russian deputy Foreign Minister said, “Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the BRICS ministerial meeting on May 14-15 this year, which will determine the set and general outlines of the final documents that the Indian presidency will submit to the BRICS summit.”

As quoted by TASS, Rudenko said, "In connection with the BRICS events, it is also planned to hold a separate working visit by Lavrov to India to meet with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other Indian officials."