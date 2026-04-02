KTR Writes to Railway Minister Vaishnaw Seeking Formation of Kazipet Railway Division

The Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), KT Rama Rao (KTR), has written a detailed letter to the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the immediate formation of a new Railway Division with headquarters at Kazipet in Telangana.

In his representation, KTR highlighted that the ongoing restructuring within the South Central Railway and operationalisation of the South Coast Railway have placed an excessive operational burden on the Secunderabad Division. As per the latest restructuring data, the Secunderabad Division currently spans 2,755 track kilometres, which is expected to expand to approximately 3,150 track kilometres with the addition of the Wadi-Raichur and Vishnupuram-Bibinagar double line sections. This significantly exceeds the optimal administrative range observed across Indian Railways divisions, according to a release.

For comparison, divisions such as Vijayawada and Guntakal operate around 2,200 track kilometres, while Guntur Division remains under 900 kilometres. This stark imbalance makes Secunderabad Division an outlier in terms of size, complexity, and traffic density.

KTR emphasised that the creation of a Kazipet Division is both logical and necessary. The proposed division would include key railway sections such as Kazipet-Balharshah, Peddapalli-Nizamabad, Kazipet-Yerrupalem, Dornakal-Manuguru & Sathupalli, Motumari-Vishnupuram, and Kazipet-Wangapalli. These sections together form a coherent and high-density railway network of approximately 1,500-2,000 track kilometres, aligning well with established divisional norms, the release stated.

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He further requested reconsideration of certain redistribution proposals. Specifically, he urged that the transfer of the Peddapalli-Nizamabad section to the Hyderabad Division be withdrawn and reassigned to the proposed Kazipet Division, considering its geographical and operational continuity. Similarly, the proposal to shift the Latur Road-Parli Vaijnath section to the Nanded Division should be revisited to ensure operational efficiency.

Highlighting Kazipet's strategic advantage, KTR noted that it is situated at the intersection of major trunk routes and has witnessed significant infrastructure augmentation. This includes the completion of triple lines towards Balharshah and Vijayawada, as well as the sanctioned quadruple line between Secunderabad and Kazipet, transforming the region into a high-capacity rail corridor.

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He also pointed out that the establishment of a railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet, along with the development of a Rolling Overhaul (ROH) shed and locomotive maintenance facilities at Mahabubabad, further enhances the region's strategic importance within the national railway network.

The proposed Kazipet Division is expected to handle freight-intensive routes, including coal from the Singareni region, cement, fertilisers, food grains, and power sector inputs. Given the high revenue potential and loading density in these routes, KTR stressed the need for focused administrative oversight, according to the release.

KTR further observed that the current concentration of high-density routes within the Secunderabad Division has resulted in administrative overstretch, delayed decision-making, and challenges in maintenance and safety supervision. The formation of a Kazipet Division would decentralise operations, improve efficiency, and enable more responsive management.

Beyond operational efficiency, he underscored the broader regional development benefits of the proposal. Establishing a divisional headquarters at Kazipet would catalyse economic activity, improve railway service delivery in North and East Telangana, and contribute to balanced regional growth.

In conclusion, KTR urged the Union Government to approve the formation of the Kazipet Railway Division with the proposed jurisdiction and necessary adjustments, stating that this step would strengthen the organisational effectiveness of Indian Railways while fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Telangana.