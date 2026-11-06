Russian Security Council Says Starlink/Oneweb Satellite Services Pose Risk to Sovereign Countries: RIA Reports

Moscow: Experts on Russia's Security Council have said that Western ​satellite communications services such as Starlink and OneWeb could be used to destabilise the socio-political situation in sovereign countries and therefore pose a risk, Russia's state RIA news agency reported on Friday.

The statement followed ​a gathering of the body's presidium of the Scientific ​and Expert Council where they discussed information security issues ⁠and the use of Russia's own low-Earth orbit satellite ​system and internet access, RIA reported.

“During the meeting, the main risks ​and threats posed by the use of Western space-based communications systems over the territory of sovereign states to destabilise the socio-political situation were highlighted. ​This applies, first and foremost, to the widely used satellite ​communications services Starlink and OneWeb, which are actively expanding in countries interested in ‌the ⁠accelerated digitalisation of their national economies,” RIA cited a Security Council statement as saying.

President Vladimir Putin last month hailed Elon Musk as a genius, acknowledging Russia is only beginning to roll out ​its answer to ​his Starlink ⁠satellite internet system.

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Putin's statement was all the more striking because a version of Starlink, developed by ​Musk's SpaceX, has been used by Ukraine's military ​throughout the ⁠war with Russia as a key component of drone operations and battlefield communications.

Russian Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev told Putin at ⁠the ​time that Russia has so far launched ​more than 30 satellites of its own as it builds its homegrown equivalent ​to Starlink, which is called Rassvet (Dawn).